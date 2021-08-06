Marian Catholic's Donovan McIntyre passes on college, signs with San Francisco Giants

Donovan McIntyre faced a decision with no bad options: continue his baseball career in college or go straight to the pros.

The San Francisco Giants made his choice easy.

After taking the Marian Catholic outfielder in the 11th round of last month's Major League Baseball Draft, the Giants called McIntyre last week with an offer he couldn't refuse: $160,000 to pay for college when he decides to go and a $300,000 signing bonus.

So he signed a contract and hopped on a plane Sunday. This week, McIntyre is at the Giants' complex in Scottsdale, Arizona, getting used to his new life along with San Francisco's other recent signees.

It's still a bit surreal.

"Sometimes I'll forget I'm a pro player till I get to my locker and see my equipment there," McIntyre said Wednesday evening.

He was set to head off to Kent State as one of Marian's four Division I recruits after setting the table for the Class 3A Elite Eight qualifier.

Batting leadoff, McIntyre slashed .455/.558/.687 with eight doubles, three triples, three homers, 39 runs scored and 27 RBIs. Two other eye-opening stats: one error all season and 31-for-32 on stolen bases.