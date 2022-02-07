After 17 years, Greg Tagert leaves RailCats for job with Giants

GARY — When Greg Tagert was managing the Frontier League's Kenosha Mammoths in 2003, his bus rides included one down the Indiana Toll Road to Kalamazoo, Michigan.

One of the sites along the way was U.S. Steel Yard, then the new home of the RailCats.

"I saw the stadium and I said, 'If there's a place I would really love to work ... '" Tagert recalled on Monday.

The job opened up a little over a year later and Tagert went after it. He was hired in 2005 and now — 17 years, 16 seasons and three championships later — he is leaving to manage the San Francisco Giants' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League.

"Certainly an emotional day," Tagert said. "It was a gut-wrenching decision. ... I would have been thrilled to spend the next 10 years in Gary,"

Indeed, Gary was Tagert's literal home for around a decade. His family put down roots in the Region and his kids grew up here.

"This was not a decision based on 'the season's too long,' 'the bus rides are too tiring,'" he said.

It was more that the Giants made him an offer he couldn't refuse. The offer came from director of player development Kyle Haines, who played for Tagert in Gary before moving on to a front-office career.

"I was presented with an opportunity that at this point in my career was just unique enough — a new challenge, a chance to see if I can contribute to another organization," Tagert said.

Tagert will be based in the Giants' spring-training complex in Scottsdale, Arizona, working mainly with rookies along with the occasional rehabbing veteran player.

Though reducing his travel wasn't the primary motivation, it'll definitely be a change in routine for Tagert. After making Northern League and American Association road trips to places as far-flung as Edmonton and Calgary, Tagert won't be leaving the Phoenix metro area in his new job.

He departs Gary with an enviable resume and lots of wonderful memories. Tagert's first RailCats team won the franchise's first championship, in the Northern League. He won another Northern League title in 2007 and an American Association championship in 2013. He was named Northern League Manager of the Year in 2007 and '09, and won the same award in the American Association in 2016. His 16-year record — the team didn't play in 2020 because of the pandemic — was 835-744, a .529 winning percentage.

"I don't know if it's as corny as it sounds, but I will tell you I was in the place I wanted to be," Tagert said.

Now Brian Lyter, the president of RailCats parent company Salvi Sports Enterprises, will embark on the first managerial search of his 10 years with the franchise. Lyter will miss Tagert, and wishes him well.

"He won an awful lot of ballgames," Lyter said. "He's given us in the front office and the fans a great ride. I'm looking forward to seeing what he does (with the Giants)."

With opening day a little over three months away, Lyter expects a quick turnaround in hiring the fourth manager in franchise history after Joe Calfapietra, Garry Templeton and Tagert. "Probably sooner rather than later," Lyter said.

