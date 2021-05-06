After a summer off, Trevor Lubking is back and ready to be the RailCats' ace

"It's been a long offseason," the Tacoma, Washington native said. "I love my wife back home, but I told her, 'You know, this is the time I'm supposed to be gone.'"

Lubking did take the opportunity to work with a trainer on "some basic strength and mobility stuff, just to key in on some areas I felt I was weak in."

The idea was to be ready for the rigors of the 100-game American Association season that starts May 18 and also for the four-man rotation that's been a team staple under veteran manager Greg Tagert.

Lubking believes he's physically ready. And the experience of playing here in 2019 has him mentally prepared as well.

"When I was home training, I always made sure — especially ramping up to the season — that I was on the four-day schedule. ... That way my body was acclimated before I got out here."

He's also ready for an increased leadership role in the clubhouse.

"Skip (Tagert) and I had a conversation before the season," Lubking said. "It was kind of, 'You need to make sure that you know guys are following the program and that they feel welcome' ... that they're doing things 'The RailCat Way' as we call it."

Tagert liked the way Lubking adapted to the four-man rotation.