After a summer off, Trevor Lubking is back and ready to be the RailCats' ace

GARY — Like a lot of of minor league baseball players starting spring training, Trevor Lubking misses his wife.
But there's something that just felt right on Wednesday when Lubking and the rest of the Gary SouthShore RailCats gathered at U.S. Steel Yard for the start of spring training.
"This feels like home to me," said Lubking, a 28-year-old left-hander projected to be the RailCats' No. 1 starter. "Being able to show up in the clubhouse again with all the guys around and step out here.
"This is like the cathedral, right?"
Lubking is one of the few familiar faces for the RailCats, who opted out of the 2020 American Association season because of the pandemic. The 6-foot, 205-pounder and outfielder Zach Welz are the only two players on hand Wednesday who also were here on opening day of the team's last spring training in 2019.
A former farmhand for the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers, Lubking was a workhouse for Gary in 2019. He never missed a start, finishing 6-11 with a 4.53 ERA and a team-leading 108 strikeouts in 139 innings.
The American Association held a draft last summer allowing the franchises who did play to pick up players on inactive teams for one year. Lubking wasn't selected, so he went home and played in some men's league games just to stay active.
"It's been a long offseason," the Tacoma, Washington native said. "I love my wife back home, but I told her, 'You know, this is the time I'm supposed to be gone.'"
Lubking did take the opportunity to work with a trainer on "some basic strength and mobility stuff, just to key in on some areas I felt I was weak in."
The idea was to be ready for the rigors of the 100-game American Association season that starts May 18 and also for the four-man rotation that's been a team staple under veteran manager Greg Tagert.
Lubking believes he's physically ready. And the experience of playing here in 2019 has him mentally prepared as well.
"When I was home training, I always made sure — especially ramping up to the season — that I was on the four-day schedule. ... That way my body was acclimated before I got out here."
He's also ready for an increased leadership role in the clubhouse.
"Skip (Tagert) and I had a conversation before the season," Lubking said. "It was kind of, 'You need to make sure that you know guys are following the program and that they feel welcome' ... that they're doing things 'The RailCat Way' as we call it."
Tagert liked the way Lubking adapted to the four-man rotation.
"The numbers don't scream at you," Tagert said. "But the one thing ... he took the ball every start. He did it and did it extremely well."
And now, with the RailCats back from their hiatus, Lubking will get that opportunity again this summer.