Chesterton grad Laura Hoover hired as RailCats' broadcaster

The RailCats didn't have to look far to find their next play-by-play announcer.

On Monday, Laura Hoover, a 2015 Chesterton High School graduate, was named the team's broadcaster and media coordinator.

"It's like a fairy tale," said Hoover, who spent last summer calling Mystic Schooners games in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

She's been in job-seeking mode for a while, and saw that broadcaster/media relations chief Jared Shlensky's departure after last season created an opening for the Region's independent minor league team.

Then a few weeks ago, the club reached out to gauge if she was interested in the job.

"Twenty minutes from home? How could I not be?" Hoover said.

She'd spent time honing her craft at Goshen College. graduating last May with a degree in broadcasting, after getting her start in the business at WDSO-FM, Chesterton's student station.

"I thought I gained every skill set that I could possibly try," Hoover said. "My backup plan was something in sports, production, anything along those lines if play-by-play wasn't an option."

