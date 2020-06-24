Different kind of summer for RailCats manager Greg Tagert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This will be a different kind of June for Greg Tagert. July and August, too.

"My pre-Little League days -- that's the last time I was not in a baseball uniform (during the summer)," the Gary SouthShore RailCats manager said.

His streak of playing and coaching ends this year, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic. The RailCats are one of six teams that won't be part of an abbreviated American Association season that begins on July 3.

"Everything about the situation and the final result is understandable," Tagert said of the June 12 announcement that Gary will suspend play until 2021.

"As the time continued to pass, even though there was that excitement (that baseball might return), there was not the progress that I think everybody hoped for."

Tagert has managed in the independent leagues for 25 years — the last 15 with the RailCats, whom he led to championships in 2005, '07 and '13. But he's not burned out — far from it — and this lost summer reinforces how much he appreciates his job.

"I still love what I do," Tagert said. "I love our franchise, I love where I'm at. ... I was heartbroken not only for myself selfishly, (but also) for our players who are scrambling right now, our fans who care so deeply."