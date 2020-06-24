Different kind of summer for RailCats manager Greg Tagert

This will be a different kind of June for Greg Tagert. July and August, too.
"My pre-Little League days -- that's the last time I was not in a baseball uniform (during the summer)," the Gary SouthShore RailCats manager said.
His streak of playing and coaching ends this year, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic. The RailCats are one of six teams that won't be part of an abbreviated American Association season that begins on July 3.
"Everything about the situation and the final result is understandable," Tagert said of the June 12 announcement that Gary will suspend play until 2021.
"As the time continued to pass, even though there was that excitement (that baseball might return), there was not the progress that I think everybody hoped for."
Tagert has managed in the independent leagues for 25 years — the last 15 with the RailCats, whom he led to championships in 2005, '07 and '13. But he's not burned out — far from it — and this lost summer reinforces how much he appreciates his job.
"I still love what I do," Tagert said. "I love our franchise, I love where I'm at. ... I was heartbroken not only for myself selfishly, (but also) for our players who are scrambling right now, our fans who care so deeply."
The RailCats were coming off the worst year of Tagert's managerial career, when they finished 40-59 and were plagued by injuries. That added to the sting of not being able to gain a measure of redemption this summer.
"We were returning 16 players that I felt very good about," he said.
Now, he turns his attention to next year, scouting players where he can in a baseball season unlike any other in his lifetime.
"As long as the RailCats are here, we're going to keep working," he said. "Even if it means for 2021."
Dispersal draft held: The American Association held a dispersal draft last week for the six active teams to select what are essentially loaners from the clubs sitting out 2020.
Three 'Cats picked in draft: Infielder Thomas Walraven was taken by Winnipeg in the fourth round, right-hander Jack Alkire to Milwaukee in the sixth round and left-hander Ryan Thurston to Fargo-Moorhead in the sixth round. The players' rights will revert to Gary next season. All other RailCats players were declared free agents for 2020, with their 2021 rights also being held by Gary.
Steel Yard events announced: Though the RailCats are on hiatus, U.S. Steel Yard is still scheduled to host a variety of events as Indiana's lockdown eases.
Among the highlights are Family Nights on July 3 and 4, featuring live music and fireworks. Tickets, which include all-you-can-eat food, cost $23 for adults and $17 for children.
Also scheduled are a Versiti Blood Drive on July 1, a FHA Wood Bat Tournament July 22-27, a Wine & Canvas event on July 26, more youth baseball and additional Family Nights on Aug. 15 and Sept. 6.
The RailCats are also launching a Sport and Social Club, which will host adult softball and kickball leagues on the Steel Yard turf. Leagues start July 20, with 12-person team registration costing $504 for softball and $444 for kickball. For more information on any event, go to railcatsbaseball.com or call (219) 882-2255.
RailCats to add BLM patches: The RailCats and the Frontier League's Schaumburg Boomers, which are both owned by Salvi Sports, will add Black Lives Matter patches to their uniforms when they return to play in 2021. The Boomers and the rest of the Frontier League teams also will sit out this season because of the pandemic.
"In this moment, we have the opportunity to overcome division and foster a positive atmosphere in the sport of baseball," Salvi Sports President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Lyter said in a statement. "Salvi Sports is committed to equality for all people, players and fans."
Gallery: RailCats uniforms through the years
2018 - home uniforms
2018 - Wednesday home games
2017 - home jersey
2017 - Blue Line Night
2016 - home jersey, front
2016 - home jersey, back
2015 - green jersey
2014 - white jersey
2013 - maroon jersey
2013 - green jerseys
2012 - pinstripes
2011 - white jerseys
2011 - green jersey
2010 - green jersey
2010 - white jersey
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!