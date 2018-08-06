The Gary SouthShore RailCats activated pitcher Lars Liguori from the disabled list and placed pitcher Quinn DiPasquale on irrevocable waivers Monday.
Liguori was placed on the disabled list with tendinitis in his left, throwing elbow. The move was retroactive to July 23. He is 1-6 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 games, including nine starts.
DiPasquale went 1-0 with a 5.68 ERA in four relief appearances with the RailCats after signing on July 27 following his senior year at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey.