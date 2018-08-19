The Gary SouthShore RailCats squandered a four-run lead and suffered a 6-4 loss to Sioux Falls on Sunday in Gary. The loss prevented the RailCats from sweeping the series and dropped them into a tie for first place in the North Division with the St. Paul Saints.
Tied at 4 after eight innings, Sioux Falls (35-51) took its first lead of the series by scoring two runs in the ninth off Adam Quintana.
Andy De Jesus drove in two of Gary's runs with a triple in the third.
Gary (48-36) plays at Chicago at 5 p.m. Monday. The RailCats and Dogs will resume their suspended game from the Fourth of July. Play will start in the top of the third inning with the RailCats down 2-0. Monday’s originally scheduled game will begin 30 minutes after the first game ends.
Sunday
Sioux Falls 6, RailCats 4
|Canaries;000 020 202 — 6 10 1
|RailCats;030 100 000 — 4 7 2
2B — Ronnie Mitchell (R). 3B — Andy DeJesus (R). Pitching summary — RailCats — Jeff McKenzie (6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO), Robbie Coursel (1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Myles Smith (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), Adam Quintana (1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP — Ryan Fritze (4-2). LP — Quintana (2-2). Sv — Kyle Schepel. Leading hitters — RailCats — Will Savage (1-4, 1 RBI), Mitchell (2-4), DeJesus (1-4, 1 run, 1 RBI), Cole Fabio (1-2, 1 run, 1 RBI).
Saturday's Late Result
RailCats 4, Sioux Falls 3
|Canaries;000 001 020 — 3 9 1
|RailCats;000 030 01x —4 9 0
3B — Will Savage (R). Pitching summary — RailCats — Keaton Steele (5 1/3 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 2 SO), Mario Samuel (2/3 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 SO), Jack Fowler (1 2/3 IP, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 H 0 BB, 3 SO), Jorge DeLeon (1 1/3 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP — DeLeon (1-0). LP — Lamarche (1-2). Leading hitters — RailCats — Randy Santiesteban (2-4), Andy DeJesus (2-4), Andy Paz (2 RBI).