GARY — With the RailCats on the brink of playoff elimination Friday night against the St. Paul Saints, Gary manager Greg Tagert elected to start a veteran pitcher who finished the regular season 6-9 with 4.51 ERA.
While lefty Jeff McKenzie doesn't have overwhelming statistics, Tagert believes they don't tell the whole story.
"Although his record wouldn't indicate it, what Jeff McKenzie brings is a sheer competitiveness that's outstanding," Tagert said before Game 3 at the U.S. Steel Yard. "I hope I don't offend him when I say this, but his competitiveness is greater than his actual stuff.
"He throws strikes and has the ability to get left-handed hitters out. He was here last year and he's pitched in some big games in his international and collegiate career.
"We think we got the right guy on the mound and we're going to back him up a little bit with Austin Wright if something is needed right away," Tagert added.
It wasn't. McKenzie rewarded Tagert for his faith and delivered a sterling performance Friday, throwing seven shutout innings. He scattered five hits, walked one and struck out three. He threw 108 pitches, of which 72 were strikes. He left with his team leading 5-0.
McKenzie was unavailable for comment before the game, as is the policy for game-day pitchers. But Wright was more than willing to break down the strengths of his road roommate.
"McKenzie's been our ace all year so I'm gonna go out there and do whatever I can to help him, if needed, to get this win," Wright said. "He throws strikes. He attacks with three or four different pitches. He wants to win."
"We're obviously underdogs now, down 2-nothin', and need to win this game. We gotta fight and find a way."
McKenzie was 1-1 against the Saints this season.
Pressure is a tight collar. Neither McKenzie nor Wright were fazed by the challenge.
"You've got to eliminate the big inning," said the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Wright. "That's the name of the game. Our hitters have to give (McKenzie) a chance. As a pitching staff, we can't give up five runs thinking we're gonna win the game."
Got a gut feeling?
"Yeah, I think we're gonna take this game. Nobody likes playing here, from what I hear," Wright said with a confident smile.
"Teams struggle playing here. Yeah, we're the underdog right now but this team has played like that all year."
His hunch was correct: The RailCats won 5-0.