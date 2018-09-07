GARY — Starter Jeff McKenzie pitched seven scoreless innings Friday night and the RailCats used an 11-hit attack to beat the St. Paul Saints 5-0 and stave off elimination in their North Division playoff series before a chilled crowd of 738.
Gary still trails the best-of-five series 2-1 with Game 4 at 6:10 p.m. Saturday at the U.S. Steel Yard.
D.K. Carey's RBI bunt single, Randy Santiesteban's two-run single, Tillman Pugh's two RBI singles and great catches at the wall by outfielders Carey and Colin Willis helped thwart St. Paul threats.
Tagert wants more time
What's the rush?
Gary SouthShore RailCats manager Greg Tagert, never one to make excuses, would like to see the American Association tweak its opening round best-of-five playoff series format in 2019.
"The travel day (Thursday) was taken away because of the rain out (at St. Paul) Tuesday, but I certainly prefer just playing the five (games) straight through and not starting the playoffs the day after the regular season ends," Tagert said before Friday night's Game 3 of the North Division Series.
"This is the first year they tried it and who knows whether they'll do it again in the future."
Tagert would like more time to solidify his lineup and pitching rotation before the "second season" begins. Due to the rain out, the RailCats had an unexpected day off between the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs.
Wake-up call
The RailCats dropped both games in St. Paul, 4-0 and 8-2, and need help from an inconsistent offense that's averaged less than four runs a game since Aug. 1, according to Tagert, and has had difficulty sustaining rallies.
In the opener, Gary had only five baserunners. In Game 2, the Saints put it away with a five-run fourth inning.
"It's not just a matter of winning one tonight. It's winning three and having to plan your pitching staff accordingly," Tagert said.
Shock value
That Game 2 loss Thursday was like a gut punch to the Gary squad.
"They were down last night," Tagert said. "They felt extremely good coming in. We had the same confidence St. Paul had but that fourth inning was a blow.
"This group has bounced back all year in terms of the setbacks we've had. They're a resilient group and they believe."
Steady as it goes
Success in the American Association, where a revolving door of players is common, often depends on establishing a core group for a few seasons.
"We had such a good run (2005-10) with those players," Tagert said. "I saw ourselves in 2015 with a lot of new faces in the clubhouse, a lot of guys who had nothing invested in the Gary SouthShore RailCats.
"I'll never see a player sign a five-year deal with us, saying this is his ultimate goal. But there is something to be said for finding players pursuing their dream and ready to take ownership of this place."
The RailCats began the 2016 season with 18 rookies, several of whom are still on the current team. This season, Tagert has had 42 players wear a RailCats uniform.