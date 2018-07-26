The day after pitching a complete game shutout, Gary SouthShore RailCats ace right-hander Daniel Minor signed with Saltillo of the Mexican League on Thursday.
Minor was one of the premier pitchers in the American Association and its most durable. He led the league in starts (15) and innings pitched (97). No one else in the league has pitched more than 89 innings.
He ranked second in ERA (2.51) and was tied for second in strikeouts (77). Minor also led the league with 11 wins, three more than anyone else. He had been charged with just two losses.
"I was fortunate enough to receive an offer to play down in the Mexican Baseball League," Minor posted on Twitter on Wednesday night. "I head down tomorrow to continue my baseball journey!"
Minor’s final game with the RailCats was a gem. He struck out eight, did not walk a batter and allowed six hits in the 8-0 win over Sioux Falls on Wednesday in Gary.
Minor threw 136 pitches — including 95 strikes — and struck out Jordan Dean with the bases loaded to end that game. That pushed his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 16 1/3.
Minor departs with the RailCats (34-27) tied with the St. Paul (35-28) atop the North Division. Fargo-Moorhead (34-28) is a half game back. The top two teams in the division advance to the playoffs.
Gary, which begins a five-game series at Cleburne with a doubleheader Friday, has 38 games left this season. The RailCats are scheduled to have just three off days the remainder of the year.
RailCats manager Greg Tagert acknowledged before Wednesday's game that the rest of the schedule would be a challenge for Gary and its four-man rotation — and that was before Minor signed with Saltillo.
The Mexican League is a Triple-A League that is not affiliated with Major League Baseball teams. Minor is the 10th American Association player to sign with a Mexican League team since the start of the season.