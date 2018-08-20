The Gary SouthShore RailCats signed left-handed pitcher Austin Wright and placed right-handed pitcher Gabe Perez on the seven-day disabled list, the club announced Monday.
Wright had pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits, prior to signing with Gary. He went 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in six relief appearances with the Biscuits this season. Wright is a native of the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg.
Perez's move to the disabled list is retroactive to Thursday.
RailCats lose to Dogs: The Gary SouthShore RailCats suffered an 8-0 loss to the Chicago Dogs on Monday in Rosemont, Illinois. The game was started on July 4 and resumed Monday evening at Impact Field.
With the loss, Gary falls 1/2 a game behind first-place St. Paul in the American Association's North Division and its lead over Fargo-Moorhead for the second and final playoff spot drops to 1 1/2 games.
Gary and Chicago were then scheduled to play a second game Monday, however, that game was postponed due to rain and lightning and will be made up Tuesday as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m.
Chicago 8, RailCats 0
(resumes game started July 4)
|Dogs;200 051 0 — 8 8 0
|RailCats;000 000 0 — 0 3 3
2B — Wilfredo Gimenez (R). Pitching summary — RailCats — Lars Liguori (1 2/3 IP, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 0 SO), Austin Wright (5 1/3 IP, 6 R, 4 ER, 6 H, 0 BB, 5 SO). WP — Mascheri (3-0). LP — Liguori (2-7). Leading hitters — RailCats — Randy Santiesteban (1-3), Gimenez (1-3), Alex Crosby (1-2).