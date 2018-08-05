Starting pitcher Keaton Steele threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings and first baseman Alex Crosby drove in three runs to lead the Gary SouthShore RailCats to a 4-1 victory over the Wichita Wingnuts on Sunday in Gary.
Steele extended his shutout streak to 22 1/3 innings, which set a new season high for the RailCats.
The RailCats took two of three in the series. Gary has won six of its last seven series and tied the other. The RailCats improved to 18-4 in the second half of the season.
Gary (42-29) plays host to Lincoln for a three-game series that starts Monday.
RailCats 4, Wichita 1
|Wingnuts;000 000 010 — 1 6 0
|RailCats;120 100 00x — 4 9 1
2B — Alex Crosby, Colin Willis, Wilfredo Gimenez (RC). 3B — Reggie Wilson (RC). Pitching summary — RailCats — Keaton Steele (5.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO), Myles Smith (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO), Adam Quintana (2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP — Steele (4-2). LP — Charlie Gillies (6-4). Leading hitters — RailCats — Crosby (2-3, 1 run, 3 RBIs), Randy Santiesteban (0-4, 1 RBI), Willis (2-4), Wilson (1-3, 1 run), Garrett Copeland (1-4, 1 run), Will Savage (0-1, 1 run).