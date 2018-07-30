The American Association gave Daniel Minor a going-away gift.
Minor was named the league's pitcher of the week Monday after throwing a complete-game shutout for the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Wednesday. He struck out eight, didn't walk a batter, surrendered six hits and threw 136 pitches in an 8-0 win against Sioux Falls at the U.S. Steel Yard.
After the game, Minor announced on Twitter that he had accepted an offer to play for the Saltillo Saraperos of the Mexican League.
Last August, the RailCats shipped Charle Rosario to Winnipeg in exchange for Minor, cash considerations and four players to be named later. Minor proceeded to go 14-3 with a 2.22 ERA over 22 appearances (21 starts) with Gary.
Minor also was named pitcher of the week for the week of June 18-24.