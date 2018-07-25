Ronnie Mitchell wanted one last go at his baseball career.
After being cut in spring training by the Detroit Tigers in 2017, Mitchell said he mentally wasn’t ready to continue playing baseball, so he went home.
After returning to Southlake, Texas — which is a suburb of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex — Mitchell became a substitute teacher and assistant baseball coach at his alma mater, Carroll High School.
Carroll won the state championship in baseball for the third time on June 9.
“It was cool to see those guys go all the way and finish the job,” Mitchell said. “After that, I kind of got back into working out hard to get an opportunity to play again.”
The more than year-long hiatus was the most time Mitchell had spent away from the diamond since he started playing at the age of 4.
From playing college ball for Dallas Baptist University, to being drafted in the 38th round by the Houston Astros, to playing in the minors for both the Astros and Miami Marlins, Mitchell hasn’t had much time to relax due to all the traveling. So, the 27-year-old Mitchell said being home and spending time with his family was really nice.
“It was great,” Mitchell said on his tenure with the Astros and Marlins. “They did a lot of developing for me with my swing and me as an overall player.”
Despite not playing, Mitchell would still get in workouts every now and then to stay in shape during his time off. But it wasn’t until Carroll's postseason success that he started to simulate high-level pitching with a pitching machine.
Mitchell reached out to Ralph Dickenson, who has been a hitting instructor in the Astros organization for six years. Dickenson is also good friends with RailCats manager Greg Tagert.
“He called me and he said, ‘I got a guy that I like that we had in the organization and the kid can hit,’”Tagert said. “Ralph has been one of those people in my 20-plus years that recommends only a few guys.”
And the numbers backed up what Dickenson said. In 52 games at Double-A Jacksonville in 2016, Mitchell hit .298 with a .373 on-base percentage and a .477 slugging percentage.
Tagert looked at the background and was concerned because Mitchell hadn’t played in a while and he didn’t know what kind of shape he’d be in. The RailCats were also playing well at the time, so Tagert said he didn’t really consider it at that moment, but still left Mitchell a voice message to touch base, but never got a call back.
It wasn’t until two weeks ago when the RailCats were struggling that Tagert reached out to Dickenson and said, “Hey, you really like this Ronnie Mitchell huh?”
Tagert knew that nowadays people are more likely to respond to a text than a voicemail, so after the discussion he sent Mitchell a text before the team was heading out to Winnipeg for a three-game series against the Goldeyes.
Mitchell responded “absolutely” to the offer without any hesitation and so the two talked on the phone at around midnight for about 10 to 15 minutes.
“I got a sense for the type of person he is and how committed he is,” Tagert said. “I got a sense this was really important to him and that he really wanted to give this a go.”
The next thing Tagert knew, Mitchell went to Houston to get a passport and flew to Winnipeg the day after getting the passport. Mitchell, an outfielder, was in the starting lineup for the series opener July 13.
In his debut, Mitchell had five at-bats, collected two hits and drove in three runs.
“Once I got back on the field it really didn’t take that long to get a groove,” Mitchell said. “In my journey, I haven’t really had the luxury to ease my way into my at-bats. I’ve always had to produce to play, so that’s been my mindset.”
In the seven games Mitchell has played for the RailCats prior to Wednesday evening, he has nine hits, with five of those going for extra bases, and 12 RBIs.
Mitchell entered Wednesday's game with a batting average of .333, an on-base percentage of .375, a slugging percentage of .556.
“You talk about a short sample size, but in two weeks, not only has he contributed greatly to our club, but from a personal standpoint it’s been a joy to see him interact with the club and really embrace this opportunity,” Tagert said.
An opportunity was all Mitchell wanted, and he said now it’s just about enjoying his time with the sport he loves.
“I don’t have any expectations with numbers I just want to play hard and enjoy the game,” Mitchell said. “I want to enjoy my teammates, have fun and help this team win ball games. I’m really just grateful to get one last go and one last opportunity to play baseball.”