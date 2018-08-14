The Gary SouthShore RailCats added a pair of pitchers by signing Michigan City native Robbie Coursel and Mario Samuel, who earlier this year played for the Hammond Lakers, the club announced Monday.
Coursel last pitched for the Bristol (Virginia) Pirates in the Appalachian League (Rookie Ball) in 2016. He had a 4.26 ERA in 15 relief appearances with Bristol, walking 16 and striking out 21 in 25.1 innings. The right-hander was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 26th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Florida Atlantic.
As a senior at Wisconsin-Parkside in 2017, the left-handed Samuel had a 4.78 ERA and led the Rangers in innings (64) and strikeouts (67). He also pitched for the Lakers of the Chicago Suburban Baseball League.
To make room for Coursel and Samuel on the active roster, Gary traded outfielder Reggie Wilson to the Rockland Boulders of the Cam-Am League for a player to be named later and removed right-handed pitcher Scott Plaza from the 23-man active roster.
Wilson hit .229 with a team-high five triples, had a .344 on-base percentage and posted a .335 slugging percentage. Plaza was 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in five games (one start) in his first season with Gary.