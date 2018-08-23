The Gary SouthShore RailCats signed right-handed pitcher Peyton Sanderlin on Thursday. The right-hander just won a Northwoods League Championship with the Fond du Lac (Wisconsin) Dock Spiders on Saturday.
A native of Collierville, Tennessee, Sanderlin recorded a no-decision in the deciding game of the Northwoods League Championship Series on Saturday, yielding three runs (two earned), on seven hits, no walks and five strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.
The Northwoods League is a summer, wood bat league in the Upper Midwest for college players.
Sanderlin finished 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA in two starts in the postseason and finished 3-0 with a complete game shutout and 1.80 ERA in eight games (five starts) during the regular season with the Dock Spiders. In 35 innings during the regular season, Sanderlin allowed just seven earned runs on 25 hits, seven walks and struck out 23 hitters.