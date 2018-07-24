The RailCats signed right-handed pitcher Scott Plaza and placed right-handed pitcher Brendan Jenkins on irrevocable waivers before Tuesday’s game against Sioux Falls.
Plaza made one start for the Hollywood Stars of the Canadian-American Association of Professional Baseball in 2018 before signing with Gary. Last season, Plaza went 5-2 with a 4.52 ERA in 13 starts with the Sonoma Stompers of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball. In a career-high 81.2 innings, Plaza allowed 41 runs on 83 hits and 35 walks and struck out a career-best 68 hitters.
Jenkins signed his first professional baseball contract with Gary following his redshirt-senior season at the University of San Francisco on June 16 and went 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in nine relief appearances. In 12 innings, Jenkins allowed eight earned runs on 17 hits and four walks and struck out five batters. Jenkins retired five of the six batters he faced over 1.2 scoreless innings in his pro debut on June 16 vs. the Sioux City Explorers.