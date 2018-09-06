ST. PAUL, Minnesota — If the old adage is to be believed, the game of baseball is 90 percent mental.
Count Tillman Pugh among the believers.
After being drafted by the Mets in the 15th round of the 2010 amateur draft, the Oakland native spent three years toiling in the low minor leagues before being released by the White Sox. He showed flashes of his talent while bouncing between several independent league teams, including the RailCats, from 2012 to 2016, but it wasn’t until after the 2016 season that Pugh started to embrace the mental side of the game.
Unable to train through the offseason after undergoing hip surgery, Pugh decided to visit a sports psychologist in California.
The next spring, everything clicked. Pugh, a career .225 hitter, batted .322 with a .991 OPS and slugged 18 home runs in 289 at bats for the Vallejo Admirals and was named Most Valuable Player in the Pacific Association. The RailCats acquired Pugh for the third time in his career on July 9, and since then the 29-year-old has hit .357 over 157 at bats and ended the season with a league-best 41-game on-base streak.
“Early in my career I didn’t really understand how to play the game within the game. I used to think about hitting home runs and trying to pull the ball,” Pugh said. “Now I think about hitting to the opposite field, drawing walks, getting bunt base hits, and letting the game happen.”
Pugh said in addition to helping him simplify his approach, the sports psychologist helped him develop a routine, focus on his mental process, and learn how to respond better to adversity. Pugh only went to four or five sessions, but he spent lots of time reviewing his notes and recordings from the sessions in an effort to ingrain the lessons into his mind.
“It takes a lot of focus and practice to make it become natural,” Pugh said. “The psychologist identified that I was a confident guy, but I didn’t understand how to slow things down and deal with failure. Three out of 10 is really successful (in baseball). Anywhere else you don’t have a job, so you have to learn to accentuate the positives.”
In addition to his mental adjustments, Pugh has made a physical adjustment — namely revamping his swing — which he gives partial credit for his recent success at the plate.
“I started working with a hitting coach and it was a really long, slow process that had some ups and downs, but I was able to really learn a lot about how to stay through the ball, stay behind the ball and create a longer swing plain,” he said.
The adjustments are working this season. Pugh leads the RailCats in batting average and OPS, and still plays a good left field — not bad for a guy that was brought back to the team to be a part-time player.
“We thought we could use the experience, so we called him. We thought he might play one time a week, but it would be nice to have him from a leadership standpoint. The success he’s had has been nothing short of amazing,” RailCats manager Greg Tagert said. “He brings a lot of energy every day and has really developed into a great example of being a professional.”
The opportunity to be a team leader and mentor for younger players is something Pugh embraces.
“Being able to be the older guy and somewhat of a leader on this team is great because I feel like that’s what life is all about,” he said. “You go through experiences and you want to be able to pass those experiences on and be altruistic.”
Pugh would be glad to return to the RailCats again next season, rather than add to the list of 11 teams he’s played for during his nine-year career.
“I would love to come back and keep playing. This is a winning organization and we’re at a point now where we have a great opportunity to become champions,” he said. “That’s what I still play for. There’s a kid in me that hates to lose. I like to play for something.”