The RailCats have signed right-handed pitcher Quinn DiPasquale to his first professional baseball contact. He replaces fellow right-hander replaces Daniel Minor, who signed with the Saltillo Saraperos of the Mexican League.
DiPasquale signs out of Divison-III Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey, where he pitched all four years for the Ducks. In 2018, he was named Honorable Mention All-Empire 8 Conference and was twice named Empire 8 Pitcher of the Week. For the season, he compiled a 4-3 record with a 3.90 ERA over 12 starts, striking out 78 batters in 67.0 innings pitched.
In the summer of 2017, DiPasquale was a Northwoods League All-Star with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, going 6-2 record with a 3.66 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 61.1 innings.
Also, Andy DeJesus was 2-for-3 with a home run and three runs scored in a 7-3 seven-inning win over Cleburne in the first game of a doubleheader.
DJ Carey was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jeff McKenzie scattered eight hits over 5 2/3 innings for the win.