The RailCats' win Monday was more significant than most.
With its 3-2 victory over the Kansas City T-Bones in the regular-season finale at the U.S. Steel Yard, Gary won its first regular-season division title in the American Association and set a team record for regular-season wins with 59.
The RailCats played their first season in 2002 and have been a member of the American Association since 2011.
Thanks to the victory, the RailCats (59-41) earned the top seed in the North Division Series and will play the first two games in the best-of-five series at second-seeded St. Paul (59-41). Game 1 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Game 2 is set for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Game 3 will be Friday in Gary. If necessary, Games 4 and 5 will be Saturday and Sunday, respectively, in Gary.
Right-hander Keaton Steele (4-6, 3.33 ERA) is expected to start Game 1 for Gary.
On Monday, the RailCats trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the sixth before they rallied. An RBI double by Alex Crosby and an RBI single by K.C. Huth tied the score in the sixth.
Colin Willis’ sacrifice fly in the seventh gave the RailCats the lead.
Peyton Sanderlin (2-0) earned the win by pitching a career-high 7 1/3 innings. He surrendered two runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out three.