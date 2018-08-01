Six shutout innings from Keaton Steele, three combined scoreless innings of relief from Quinn DiPasquale and Adam Quintana, and three hits from Tillman Pugh guided the RailCats to their season-high-tying eighth straight victory and a 4-0 shutout over the Texas AirHogs on Tuesday night.
Gary scored three of their four runs with two outs and limited Texas to just two baserunners reaching third base on the evening.
Steele (3-2) retired 13 in a row at one point, and yielded just four hits, a walk and struck out a pair in a season-high six innings in his third start. DiPasquale retired four of the six batters he faced while Quintana retired the final five hitters of the game, three via strikeouts, in 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Gary (40-27) scored first for the 13th time in their 14 games in the top of the second to take an early 1-0 lead. Colin Willis recorded the RailCats first hit and extended his season-high on-base streak to 20 games with a leadoff single to right. Andy Paz pulled a one-out double over the left-field wall on a hop, giving the ‘Cats a pair of runners in scoring position on the ground-rule double. Reggie Wilson followed Paz with an RBI groundout to first, bringing home Willis from third for the first run of the series.
Andy De Jesus had an RBI double in the fourth. Gary added their final two runs on Pugh’s two-out, two-run home run to left in the seventh.