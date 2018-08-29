Four unanswered runs, 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball from Austin Wright and solo homers from K.C. Huth and Colin Willis guided the RailCats back to the playoffs with a 4-1 win Wednesday over the Sioux Falls Canaries in the series opener at Sioux Falls Stadium.
Gary (55-40) secured the North Division's final berth for the American Association playoffs.
The RailCats tied the game at 1-1 on Huth’s solo home run to left in the third. Huth’s homer was his first with the RailCats since getting acquired from Cleburne on Friday and his fourth of the year.
The RailCats then took the lead for good on Willis’ two-out opposite-field home run to left. The solo homer was Willis’ team-high ninth of the year and his team-best 49th RBI.
Gary increased their lead to 4-1 with a pair of unearned runs in the eighth. Huth led off the inning with a walk before Cole Fabio reached on a fielding error by Canaries pitcher Nicco Blank. D.K. Carey then advanced both runners with a sacrifice but Blank threw wide to first after fielding the bunt, allowing Huth to score from second. Andy De Jesus followed with an RBI groundout to second, scoring Fabio from third for the final run of the night.
Wright (1-1) yielded five hits, walked four, hit a batter and struck out a season-high nine in his first win as a member of the RailCats. Jack Fowler (7) recorded his team-high-tying seventh hold after recording the final two outs in the bottom of the seventh while Jorge De Leon (1) secured the win with the six-out save. Mark Seyler (1-4) was tagged with the loss after allowing two runs on five hits, two walks and a strikeout over six innings.
Game 1 of the American Association North Division Series between Gary and the St. Paul Saints will start on Tuesday with the location and time yet to be determined.