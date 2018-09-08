GARY — Randy Santiesteban has traveled all around the country chasing his baseball dream. He played college baseball at Florida International University and Peru State College in Nebraska, and now he’s in his third year with the RailCats.
It doesn’t matter where the game is Santiesteban finds the field and leaves it all out there. It’s a lesson he learned from his father and first baseball idol, Francisco Santiesteban, before coming to America.
“I was born in Cuban,” Randy said. “My dad played for the Cuban national team. And he’s very well-known over there, so I grew up watching him, even on TV. He was my role model growing up when I was little. I held my first ball when I was like four years old.”
Randy said that from that moment forward, he never wanted to stop playing the game. He had dreams of playing for the Cuban national team – following in his father’s footsteps – but that fantasy never had a chance to manifest.
Francisco’s notoriety in Cuba helped him gain the attention of the Seattle Mariners, and when he signed to play in the U.S., he decided to take his family with him.
“He got me and my mom out,” Randy said. “Me and my mom came on a boat illegally, obviously and made it to the states. And from there on, we worked our way up to where we are now. We’ve lived in Miami, Florida for the majority of our lives.”
Despite moving hundreds of miles away from where he fell in love with the game, Randy continued to work on his craft. And during his senior year of high school he officially became a U.S. citizen. The change in his citizenship status allowed him to pursue his baseball dream with no limitations and in 2014, he got his big break.
“I couldn’t stop the tears from coming down,” Randy said. “We watched the whole draft. ... You start getting a little nervous towards the end, like is anybody going to actually get you or not. It was nerve-racking, but when I saw my name up there it was very, very emotional.”
The Atlanta Braves drafted Randy in the 40th round of the 2014 MLB draft. It was a lifelong dream come true and tangible evidence that his hard work paid off. But it didn’t come with a fairytale ending.
Randy never made the opening day roster. He never had the opportunity to face Clayton Kershaw or Justin Verlander. And he never had the chance to hit a walk-off homer at Fenway.
But that hasn’t stopped him from making big time plays somewhere else. This year, the RailCats finished the regukar season won their first conference title since 2009. And with their season on the line – trailing the St. Paul Saints 2-0 in the opening round of the playoffs – Randy went 2-4 with a double and RBI’s in the RailCat’s 5-0 Game 3 victory to help keep their season alive.
“He’s such a good player,” RailCat’s manager Greg Tagert said. “And on any given day he can be the best player on the field.”
At 26 years old, Randy knows that the end of his career isn’t that far off. But he’s content with his journey and when the time comes, he said he would want to stay around the game – similarly to his father.
Francisco is the manager for the Dominican Summer League Braves, a minor league affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Randy doesn’t necessarily want to manage, but with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, he envisions himself becoming a strength and conditioning coach when he retires.
“I want to help kids who maybe have gone through the same things I’ve gone through,” Randy said. “Or even those kids who haven’t gone through the same thing. Just help guide them and teach them.”
But before the curtain closes on his career, Tagert believes that if Randy becomes more consistent, he can still accomplish things on a bigger stage than Gary, Indiana.
“There’s not a major league organization I wouldn’t recommend him to just based off of talent alone,” Tagert said. “He’s that type of player.”
Season ends: The Railcats’ season came to end in a 1-0 loss to the St. Paul Saints at home. Burt Reynolds brought in the game’s only run with a single in the top of the fifth inning, helping propel St. Paul to its first American Association championship series in seven years.
Santiesteban, who came up big with an RBI double in Game 3, had just one hit in three plate appearances in Game 4.
Railcats’ manager Greg Tagert believes the game came down to a catcher’s interference call by plate umpire Marty Bauer that set up the game-winning run.
“It was the wrong call,” Tagert said. “It’s not why we lost. We didn't score a run, but it just shows the beauty and also the curse of this game that can happen. There’s no other sport like it.”