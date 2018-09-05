The RailCats earned the home-field advantage in the North Division playoffs thanks to their 7-6 record against the Saints during the regular season, but Tagert was quick to note the Saints were a different team by the time the teams met in mid-August.
The Saints won 3 out of 4 and outscored the RailCats 27-15 in that series.
“They were clicking on all cylinders, which they have been for the last month now,” Tagert said. “They have added some important pieces in trades, so it’s going to be a challenge.”
Ballpark advantage: Tagert also noted the role the two ballparks could play in the series. The first two games are in hitter-friendly CHS Field, where the Saints have played half their games while hitting .289 collectively, clubbing 96 home runs and averaging 5.52 runs per game. Tagert expects his pitching staff to benefit from pitching in Gary’s more spacious U.S. Steel Yard this weekend.
Mitchell back for 'Cats: Ronnie Mitchell returned to the lineup for Wednesday’s playoff opener after sitting out a few games late in the season due to a hamstring injury. Tagert slotted Mitchell into the No. 5 hole as the designated hitter, which allowed him to keep three other hot-hitting outfielders — Colin Willis (.313 since Aug. 25), Tillman Pugh (.417 since Aug. 25) and D.K. Carey (.455 since Aug. 25) — in the lineup.
Savage back, too: Second baseman Will Savage also returned to the lineup after sitting out the last week with a hip injury.
“The schedule we play really is a grind,” Tagert said. “I think that time off will be really beneficial.”
Perez activated: The RailCats also activated pitcher Gabe Perez for the playoffs. Perez posted a 3.21 ERA in 70 innings this season, but hasn’t pitched since Aug. 15. Tagert said Perez will pitch exclusively out of the bullpen.
RailCats lose opener: The RailCats' hitters couldn't figure out St. Paul Saints pitcher Chris Nunn in Wednesday night's American Association North Division playoff opener.
The left-hander worked eight shutout innings in leading the Saints to a 4-0 victory at CHS Field in St. Paul.
The Saints took the lead for good in the bottom of the first inning when designated hitter Burt Reynolds lifted a two-run home run down the left field line. Cleanup hitter Brady Shoemaker added an opposite-field solo home run in the sixth against Gary starter Keaton Steele, who worked all eight innings in defeat.
The RailCats didn't string together base runners until the eighth inning when D.K. Carey drew a two-out walk and moved to third on a double by Will Savage. The threat was extinguished when Nunn (8-3) struck out Andy De Jesus on a pitch in the dirt.
The best-of-five series resumes Thursday night back at CHS Field.