ST. PAUL, Minn. — The RailCats return to Gary this weekend with some work to do.
After an 8-2 loss to the St. Paul Saints Thursday night at CHS Field in St. Paul, the RailCats trail 2-0 in the American Association North Division playoffs as the best-of-five series moves to U.S. Steel Yard at 7:10 p.m. today.
They need to sweep three games this weekend to advance to the team’s seventh championship series since 2005.
“Now it’s a must-win,” RailCats manager Greg Tagert said. “The best thing about this club is they’re very resilient. That’s a trait that can’t be underestimated. They’ll show up excited and ready to play on Friday.”
The Saints took control of Game 2 and strengthened their position in the series in the bottom of the fourth inning when they sent 10 men to the plate and scored five runs. Dante Bichette Jr. capped the frame with a two-run single off RailCats relief pitcher Gabe Perez to put the home team up 7-2.
“That fourth inning started innocently enough, but then it got away from us,” Tagert said. “Their left-handed hitters hurt (starter Lars Ligouri) tonight.”
After being shut out 4-0 in Game 1, it didn’t take the RailCats long to plate their first runs of the series in Game 2. Will Savage led off the game with a double just inside the third-base bag and Tillman Pugh and Ronnie Mitchell followed with RBI singles to put the visitors up 2-0. Saints starter Eddie Medina settled in after that and held the RailCats scoreless over the next six innings.
The Saints tied the game in the bottom the third. After Ligouri gave up a single and a walk to the first two batters of the inning, cleanup hitter Brady Shoemaker drove in a run with a towering double to left-center. Zach Walters followed with an RBI groundout to make it 2-2.
An inning later, Kyle Barrett’s third single of the game gave St. Paul the lead for good and knocked Ligouri out of the game. The Saints then scored four more runs against Perez to take a 7-2 lead.