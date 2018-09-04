Unrelenting rain Tuesday in St. Paul forced the postponement of the RailCats’ American Association playoff opener against the Saints.
The North Division rivals will open their series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday back at CHS Field. The teams will square off at the same time Thursday night before returning to Gary for Game 3 of the best-of-five series on Friday. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, will follow on Saturday and Sunday.
The extra day off gave the RailCats time to rest and refocus after they closed out the regular season in dramatic fashion Monday afternoon in Gary. With their 3-2 victory over the Kansas City T-Bones, the RailCats earned the franchise’s first division title, which they won by tiebreaker over the Saints after the teams finished the regular season with identical 59-41 records.
Tuesday’s postponement followed a stretch of eight games in eight days to close the regular season that included a 16-inning game on Sunday night. It wasn’t until after Monday’s win that the team knew it was headed to Minnesota for the playoffs. The team bus arrived in St. Paul at 4 a.m.
“Both clubs went into (Monday) with some uncertainty about where they might be headed and to our credits both clubs went into the final day and played with everything they had to win,” RailCats manager Greg Tagert said. “It’ll be nice to get settled into a routine and get our pitching arms a rest.”
Tagert still plans to send out right-hander Keaton Steele (4-6, 3.33 ERA) to start Game 1.
“(Steele) has just been outstanding for us. We feel good about him taking the ball,” Tagert said.