Peyton Sanderlin has been a man on the move this summer.
The 23-year-old pitcher has gone from pitching collegiately in Tennessee to leading the Fond du Lac (Wisconsin) Dock Spiders to the Northwoods League championship to helping the Gary SouthShore RailCats win the American Association North Division — all in a matter of five months. He started for the Spiders in their final game Aug. 17, but he wasn't done with baseball for long. Sanderlin got a call from the RailCats the next day, and the day after that made the eight-hour drive to join the team in Gary.
On Aug. 23, he threw five shutout innings for the RailCats in a doubleheader sweep of Fargo-Moorhead that extended the team’s division lead over the RedHawks from two to four games.
“We needed some help and I was informed by a scout I trusted there was a pitcher who just finished a collegiate summer league that would compete well for us. He was exactly right,” RailCats manager Greg Tagert said. “He came out and did a wonderful job and was a real difference-maker.”
Sanderlin has been successful at every stop he’s made this season. He led the staff at Division II Christian Brothers University with a 3.39 ERA over 101 innings. In Fond du Lac, the right-hander registered a 1.80 ERA and went 3-0 while throwing 35 innings. He made his second start for Gary in Monday’s regular season finale and went 7 1/3 innings to help the RailCats capture the division title.
“I’ve tried to be available when opportunities present themselves, so that’s what I’m going with right now,” Sanderlin said. “It’s been a lot of fun. The guys have been really welcoming and ever since I showed up and pitched that first day I’ve felt like part of the team. It’s fun to get to this next level and get acclimated to the whole atmosphere here.”
Moving up a level hasn’t kept Sanderlin from continuing to get hitters out. He doesn’t throw hard — his fastball consistently sits in the upper 80s - but he has control of three pitches and prides himself on his ability to create weak contact.
“His stuff doesn’t wow you, nothing stands out, but he’s one of those guys where hitters go back to the dugout and feel like they went a comfortable 0 for 3 or 0 for 4,” Tagert said. “He knows how to pitch and he’s very confident.”
Sanderlin can tell the difference when he’s facing more experienced hitters, but he’s confident in his ability to keep getting them out as long as he avoids throwing the ball over the middle of the plate.
“With these guys here, if you make any sort of mistake, they’ll punish you for it,” he said. “It’s a matter of excelling on each pitch and doing what you need to do or someone is going to make you pay for it.”
Sanderlin won’t pitch in St. Paul after throwing 91 pitches on Monday, but Tagert didn’t rule out Sanderlin making an appearance once the series heads to Gary.
“We had no plan to use him in the postseason, but he’s given us reason to consider it as we get to the weekend,” Tagert said.