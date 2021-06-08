Rookie infielder Nikola Vasic finds a home with the RailCats

"I think it's fun for people to watch, as well, so I try to cause as much chaos as I can."

RailCats manager Greg Tagert loves Vasic's approach to the game as well as a skill set that allows him to play a variety of positions.

"He really impressed us in camp," Tagert said. Still, he was wrestling with whether Vasic, who turns 24 next week, would be best served by starting the season in Gary.

"I wasn't so sure if maybe he was a better fit in Schaumburg (of the Frontier League) to get (the chance) to play every day," Tagert said. "I always like a veteran in that utility role because they can handle it. To put Nikola in that backup infielder role (might) be a disservice to him."

When Woodworth got hurt, that opened the door for Vasic although it was definitely a bittersweet moment.

"I felt horrible," Vasic said. "I was coaching first base when it happened. I just got sick to my stomach."

But Vasic embraced the next-man-up mentality, and he's settling into pro ball.