Rookie infielder Nikola Vasic finds a home with the RailCats

GARY — Nikola Vasic was born in Wisconsin and played college ball in Chicago's northwest suburbs and downstate Carbondale.
But the RailCats' rookie second baseman is feeling right at home in the Region.
"I have family in Hammond. I've living over there," Vasic said. "It's my dad's first cousin. He's a big baseball guy."
Vasic has given his relatives plenty to cheer about during his first baseball season in two years.
Given the chance to play every day when projected starter Michael Woodworth suffered a broken nose late in spring training, Vasic leads the the RailCats in stolen bases (six) and is second in runs scored (11) and walks (10) while hitting .234 in 17 games.
It's an encouraging pro debut, considering Vasic hadn't played a game that counted since wrapping up his college career at Southern Illinois in 2019. The 5-foot-9, 160-pounder's calling card always has been his speed. As a high school senior, he went 49-for-49 in steals. That continued during a two-year junior college stint at McHenry, where he hit .413 with 59 steals, and at Southern, where he batted .257 with 47 stolen bases.
"I love to run," Vasic said. "That's the biggest part of my game. I play with a lot of emotion and passion, so whether it's running down to first base, stealing bases, I'm always busting — everything 100%.
"I think it's fun for people to watch, as well, so I try to cause as much chaos as I can."
RailCats manager Greg Tagert loves Vasic's approach to the game as well as a skill set that allows him to play a variety of positions.
"He really impressed us in camp," Tagert said. Still, he was wrestling with whether Vasic, who turns 24 next week, would be best served by starting the season in Gary.
"I wasn't so sure if maybe he was a better fit in Schaumburg (of the Frontier League) to get (the chance) to play every day," Tagert said. "I always like a veteran in that utility role because they can handle it. To put Nikola in that backup infielder role (might) be a disservice to him."
When Woodworth got hurt, that opened the door for Vasic although it was definitely a bittersweet moment.
"I felt horrible," Vasic said. "I was coaching first base when it happened. I just got sick to my stomach."
But Vasic embraced the next-man-up mentality, and he's settling into pro ball.
It's not the first time he's competed at a higher level than college. Vasic played for a Serbian national team that won a summer tournament at Oil City Stadium in Whiting in 2018, and the next year was invited to represent Serbia at a tournament in Bulgaria that also included Israel, Russia and Ireland. There was supposed to be another event in Russia last year, but it was canceled because of the pandemic.
Vasic wouldn't mind playing for Serbia again down the road, as the country's baseball program tries to gain traction. It's got some work to do, he noted.
"There's only one baseball field in the whole country," Vasic said. "So people are traveling pretty far just to train on a nicer field. That's why they're trying to bring in some of the U.S.-born Serbian guys to bring in some talent and help win and hopefully bring a little more attention to the younger talent over there."
In the meantime, Vasic's play in Gary is bringing some attention to him.