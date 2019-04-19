Pro baseball
RailCats add outfielder, infielder: The Gary SouthShore RailCats signed a pair of players who played in Major League Baseball spring training games earlier this year, the team announced Friday.
Center fielder Evan Marzilli is the more experienced of the two players, having spent parts of the last four seasons with the Triple-A Reno Aces. After playing seven seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks minor league system, he signed a minor league free agent contract with the Cubs on Dec. 18, 2018, and went 3 for 18 in spring training with a double and two walks in 10 games. He was released March 23 by Chicago.
In 105 career games with the Aces, Marzilli hit .254 with a .338 on-base percentage and a .383 slugging percentage.
Infielder Marcus Mooney played for the Atlanta Braves' Advanced-A team, the Florida Fire Frogs, last season and hit .214 with a .302 on-base percentage and a .242 slugging percentage in 73 games. It was his third season in the Braves' minor league system.
Mooney played in two games in spring training for the Braves this year and went 1 for 1.
Both Marzilli and Mooney played their college baseball at South Carolina. Neither has played independent baseball before.
The RailCats open the 2019 regular season on the road, playing the Chicago Dogs on May 16 in Rosemont, Illinois.
College tennis
IUN hires first coach: Carl Davis has been hired as the first head coach of the new Indiana University Northwest men's and women's varsity tennis programs, RedHawks athletic director Ryan Shelton announced Friday.
Davis is currently the director of tennis at Match Point Tennis Academy in Griffith. Match Point will be home to the RedHawks tennis programs.
Davis, an IU Northwest alumnus, had been a men's and women's tennis assistant coach at Purdue Northwest. He remains the boys and girls tennis head coach at Hobart High School.
"We are excited to welcome Coach Davis to lead both our varsity men's and women's tennis programs. He has strong ties to Northwest Indiana tennis as well as IU Northwest," Shelton said.
He added: "We feel that his relationships and strong ties to the Northwest Indiana community, combined with his diverse and versatile coaching experience make him the ideal person to launch and lead our programs."
The tennis programs begin play in the fall as varsity NAIA programs.