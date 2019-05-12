Pro baseball
Gimenez arrives: Gary SouthShore RailCats catcher Wlfredo Gimenez and free agent relief pitcher Felix Carvallo arrived in Northwest Indiana on Sunday, the team confirmed.
Gimenez and Carvallo are Venezuela natives and they went home to visit family before the preseason. They then had difficulty obtaining visas to return to the United States.
Gimenez is expected to be one of leaders this season for the RailCats, who start their season Friday at Chicago.
The RailCats placed Carvallo on waivers May 6, but manager Greg Tagert has previously said he hopes to bring Carvallo back once he is back in the country and ready to pitch competitively.
College baseball
Pro golf
Storms force postponement of Regions Tradition final round: The final round of the Regions Tradition barely got underway before play was suspended because of thunderstorms.
Four and a half hours of steady rain later, PGA Tour Champions officials postponed the round until Monday in Birmingham, Alabama. Play resumes with an early two-tee start.
A handful of players got in one hole Sunday before having to leave the course. The leaders haven't started the final round of the first of five senior major championships.
Steve Stricker holds a two-stroke lead at 14-under 202. Two-time Tradition winner Bernhard Langer, David Toms and Billy Andrade are all two strokes back.
The first round was completed on Friday after bad weather stopped play. Stricker still had five holes to go on his way to a 68 and then shot a 64 in the second round, followed by Saturday's 70.
The course was deluged by nearly an inch of rain Sunday morning.
The Valparaiso University baseball program celebrated its seven seniors in victorious fashion, rounding out a perfect weekend with a 4-1 victory over Southern Illinois on a cool and cloudy Sunday afternoon at Emory G. Bauer Field. Jarrett Hammel (Brook, Ind. / South Newton [Saint Joseph’s College]) turned in the third quality start by a Valpo pitcher in the series, while senior Blake Billinger (Los Gatos, Calif. / St. Francis [Mission]) had a clutch two-out, two-run single in the fifth that proved to be the key moment in the game.