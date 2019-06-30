Pro baseball
RailCats fall: Kansas City scored four runs in the top of the seventh to defeat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 4-2 in the series finale on a rainy Sunday afternoon at U.S. Steel Yard in Gary. Gary had won the first two games of the series and took five of six in the season series against the defending league champs.
Seth Hougesen signed with Gary before the game and tossed four shutout innings in his pro debut. The left-hander yielded two hits and a walk while striking out one in a no-decision.
Michigan City native Robbie Coursel re-signed with the RailCats before the game and allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings of relief.
The RailCats traded infielder Chase Dawson, an Andrean and Valparaiso University graduate, to the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League, and placed right-handed pitcher Kaleb Fontenot on irrevocable waivers to make room for Hougesen and Coursel.
College baseball
Oilmen rained out: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen’s doubleheader against the Joliet Generals on Sunday was canceled due to rain at Wayne L. King Jr. Field in Joliet, Illinois.
Motor sports
Bowman gets 1st Cup Series win at Chicagoland: Alex Bowman held off Kyle Larson for his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory, leading a terrific performance for Hendrick Motorsports at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday in Joliet, Illinois.
Bowman had one of the fastest cars during practice, and the strength of his No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet showed after the race was delayed by a storm. The 26-year-old Bowman had just six top-five finishes in 133 starts on NASCAR's top series before his banner day on the bumpy 1.5-mile oval.
Larson put together another memorable run a year after he lost an epic last-lap duel with Kyle Busch on the same track. Larson passed Bowman with about seven laps left, but Bowman quickly regained the lead and smartly navigated his way to the victory.
Joey Logano, who entered with a one-point lead over Kyle Busch for the top spot in the series standings, finished third. Jimmie Johnson was fourth, and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five.
It was Hendrick's second victory of the season after Chase Elliott won at Talladega in April. Led by Bowman and Johnson, Hendrick placed each of its four cars in the top 11.
Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske dominated the first part of the Cup season. Logano, Keselowski and Ryan Blaney finished in the top six for Penske at Chicagoland, but it was a difficult day for the top performers at JGR.
Martin Truex Jr. never really threatened and had to settle for ninth after winning last weekend on the road course in California. Kyle Busch had several issues on his way to 22nd.
Pro golf
Lashley leads wire-to-wire in Detroit for 1st PGA Tour win: Nate Lashley completed an unlikely wire-to-wire victory in the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title in Detroit.
Lashley closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 25-under 263 and win by six shots, the margin he took into the day after opening with rounds of 63, 67 and 63.
The 36-year-old Lashley's parents and girlfriend were killed in a plane crash 15 years ago. He dabbled in real estate after graduating from the University of Arizona, quit playing professional golf several years ago and resumed playing in the PGA Tour's minor leagues.
The 353rd ranked player in the world slipped into PGA Tour's first event in Detroit as an alternate Wednesday.
Monday qualifier Doc Redman shot a 67 to finish second. Rory Sabbatini (68) and Wes Roach (68) were another stroke back.