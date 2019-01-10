Pro baseball
RailCats hire Noll grad Faulkner: The RailCats recently announced staff additions and promotions for the 2019 season.
Dan Faulkner joins the RailCats as director of sales. Faulkner, a Bishop Noll grad, will oversee the RailCats’ sales team and sponsorship efforts after spending the past three years as the sales manager for Rhinegeist Brewing in Cincinnati. He was The Times Baseball Player of the Year in 2006, the same season he was an all-state pick for the state champion Warriors. Faulkner was a 2006 draft selection by Philadelphia Phillies.
New Box Office Manager/Account Executive Hisham Abad joins the RailCats after spending the past two seasons as an employee of the Cleveland Indians' Low-A affiliate.
Ashley Nylen, a Schererville native, returns to the RailCats as community and promotions coordinator/account executive. Highland native Derek Carr joins the RailCats as sales associate after spending the past two seasons on the RailCats grounds crew.
Longtime Head Groundskeeper Noah Simmons, a Portage grad, has been promoted to senior director of operations/head groundskeeper.
Outfielder Jon Jay, White Sox finalize $4M, 1-year contract: Jon Jay sees the rebuilding White Sox poised for big things with promising young players. He's looking forward to being a part of it.
"It's a great organization, a great city," he said.
The free agent outfielder and the White Sox finalized a $4 million, one-year contract on Thursday.
The addition gives the White Sox another veteran hitter after they struck out 1,594 times last season, tops in the majors. Jay also is friends with slugger Manny Machado, one of Chicago's top targets in free agency.
Chicago also acquired Yonder Alonso — Machado's brother-in-law — from Cleveland last month. But general manager Rick Hahn insisted the White Sox brought them in because of their attributes, not recruiting usefulness.
Men's basketball
Harrell, Konchar lead UPFW past Oral Roberts: Kason Harrell scored 22 points, John Konchar added 21 points with eight rebounds and Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Oral Roberts 94-69 in a matchup of undefeated Summit League teams on Thursday night.
Harrell added six assists and three rebounds for the Mastodons (12-7, 4-0) and Konchar had five assists and four steals.
The Mastodons are the lone remaining undefeated team in Summit League play.
Soccer
Indy Eleven proposes $550M project including soccer stadium: Indy Eleven is proposing a $550 million development project that would include a 20,000-seat outdoor soccer stadium.
The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the project proposed by the club comes as the team seeks to join Major League Soccer. The project includes a financing plan that would require action from the City-County Council and the Legislature.
Team owner Ersal Ozdemir says he envisions the development, called Eleven Park, as a "transformational urban project." Plans include lodging, offices and retail space, public spaces and an underground parking structure. He says they want "to make a major impact, not just a stadium."