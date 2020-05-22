WATCH NOW: RailCats host Virtual Opening Day event

"I remember when they first opened up they did vaccinations for the kids, they did the healthy checkup," Porter said. "They did the Halloween (event), I still have the little booklet they gave them."

Now Porter works on another of the RailCats' community partnerships, with the Humane Society of Lake County.

She hopes to be back at the Steel Yard this summer for another event.

When and even if that will be possible remains an open question. The American Association on April 21 announced the start of play would be delayed till early July, with the goal of squeezing in a regular season of 80 games — down from the usual 100.

RailCats General Manager Brian Flenner and his staff are preparing for a season unlike any other without knowing exactly how it would look or when it would start.

"There's a lot of talk behind the scenes going on," Flenner said. "(We're) still trying to make the best educated ... decision we can for the safety of players, fans and staff."

The RailCats' Greg Tagert has said he and the league's other managers are willing to have an abbreviated spring training if that's what it takes.