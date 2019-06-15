While climbing the professional baseball ranks, Karch Kowalczyk has always told ball clubs he’s willing to pitch that night if needed.
That promise got tested this week.
The former Valparaiso University standout was getting his kayak ready near his hometown of Peru, Illinois, on Wednesday when his agent called with good news. The St. Paul Saints of the American Association wanted him — immediately.
Kowalczyk still took his kayak on the river but returned home afterwards and quickly packed up all he could. He left for St. Paul, Minnesota, at 5 a.m. Thursday, passed a physical, went to the ballpark and signed his contract so he could be active that night.
He then boarded a bus at 11:30 p.m. Thursday headed for Gary where the Saints are currently in the midst of a three-game slate with the RailCats.
“Everything happened so fast, but the thing is that’s baseball,” Kowalczyk said outside the clubhouse Saturday. “You’re always living out of a suitcase waiting for your chance to play.”
Kowalczyk was named Horizon League Pitcher of the Year as a junior at Valparaiso going 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 12 saves in 24 relief appearances. The Los Angeles Dodgers picked the now-28-year-old in the 37th round of the 2014 draft and kept him within the organization until the last week of spring training this year.
Kowalczyk described the split from the Dodgers as a “numbers crunch” and added that he was told him getting cut had nothing to do with performance. Without any intention of quitting, especially after reaching AAA last year, Kowalczyk and his agent went to work looking for a new home.
“From the start, we knew St. Paul would be a good place to land so we stayed really patient and waited for something to open up,” Kowalczyk said. “I still feel like I’ve got more left in the tank and more to prove.”
While Kowalczyk made it clear that he’s committed to helping St. Paul win games he admitted that getting into a Major League clubhouse is still the ultimate goal. Valparaiso baseball coach Brian Schmack lauded Kowalczyk’s determination both on the mound and off it and said he expects him to get there one day.
“He’s got a great opportunity with St. Paul,” Schmack said. “Unfortunately, I feel like he probably wound up in the wrong organization with a team trying to win a World Series today. They needed for-sure guys, I think, but given the chance I’d bet on Karch to make it into the big leagues. I really would.”
Before signing with St. Paul, Kowalczyk hadn’t faced a live batter since the tail end of spring training in March. He spent about a month in Arizona training with his brother who would sometimes get into a catcher’s crouch behind a fence so that Kowalczyk had a target.
After the month in Arizona, Kowalczyk returned to Illinois where he threw at targets and in cages just trying to stay sharp until he got the call.
“Honestly, I think the training alone really helped me,” he said. “I think I found some stuff that is going to help me here.”
For now, Kowalczyk said he’s taking things day by day and is happy to be back wearing a professional jersey. He said he’s never been one to worry about stats and will keep himself level headed just like he always has and focus on attacking whatever hitter is in front of him for as long as he still can.
“If you have a jersey, you have a chance,” Schmack said. “At some point, good players get rewarded for good play. It might take a little longer but as long as he keeps doing what he’s capable of, hopefully he keeps climbing the ladder.”