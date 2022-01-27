Gary native Lloyd McClendon managing for Tigers affiliate

Lloyd McClendon is bringing decades of managerial and coaching experience to the top step of a familiar-to-him Triple-A team.

The Roosevelt graduate was announced as Toledo Mud Hens manager on Thursday, the same role he had in 2016. The Mud Hens are the Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, an organization where McClendon has managed and been a hitting coach.

“I am looking forward to returning to Toledo and working with the Tigers in a developmental role,” McClendon, 63, said in a release. “Fifth Third Field is a tremendous ballpark and Toledo has some of the most passionate baseball fans in all of minor league baseball. It is something that I really enjoyed being around in 2016 and am looking forward to that once again.”

Gary Jones was going to manage the Mud Hens but was promoted to Tigers' first-base coach after the death of Kimera Bartee in December.

McClendon's legendary baseball career went nationwide in 1971, when the Anderson Little League team became the first all-black team to play in the event held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. He hit a home run and struck out 12 on ABC against Taiwan, which won 12-3 in nine innings.

He would go on to play in college at Valparaiso, selected in the eighth round of the 1980 MLB Draft by the New York Mets. He wouldn't debut until he was 28, sparking an eight-year career with the Cincinnnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh gave McClendon his first shot at managing a MLB team. He spent five seasons from 2001-05 before getting a second chance with the Seattle Mariners. He also managed 10 games with the Tigers in 2020 following Ron Gardenhire's sudden retirement. Altogether teams were 501-613 under his guidance.

“It is great to welcome Lloyd McClendon back to the Mud Hens,” Erik Ibsen, Toledo Mud Hens executive vice president and general manager, said in a release. “He brings a wealth of knowledge with him from the major league level and knows what the city of Toledo is all about from his time back in 2016."

The 2016 Mud Hens were 68-76 under McClendon. This year's club will need his mentorship with high expectations at the Major League level following a 30-win improvement from two seasons ago. The Tigers won 47 games in 2019 and climbed to third in the AL Central last year with a 77-85 record.

On deck for Tigers fans are Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 pick of the 2020 draft, and Riley Greene, the fifth overall pick in 2019. The duo played 40 games apiece in Toledo last year, being promoted from double-A together and are knocking on the door of helping a big-league club looking to take the next step.

Detroit has young pitching and added former Cubs shortstop Javier Báez, who signed a six-year, $140 million deal before the MLB lockout. They also signed Eduardo Rodriguez and could call up Torkelson and Greene in an effort to break a seven-season playoff drought.

