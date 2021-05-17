In the clubhouse and on the field, RailCats ready for a season of change

GARY — Fans who head to U.S. Steel Yard on Tuesday night for the RailCats' first game in more than 20 months will see an almost entirely new team.
The changes don't end there, either.
The only two players from spring training in 2019 still with the team are pitcher Trevor Lubking and outfielder Zach Welz.
The RailCats were one of six American Association teams to opt out of an abbreviated pandemic season last summer, and manager Greg Tagert took advantage of the break to hit the reset button on his roster.
"With the loss of the year, some players moved on with other things in their lives," said Tagert, who is entering his 16th season in Gary. "That gave us every reason from a team standpoint — if you were ever going to start from scratch, I guess this would be the time to do it."
Another reason to reshape the roster is the new look of U.S. Steel Yard, which since March 1 has undergone its most extensive renovation since opening in 2003.
Among the biggest changes:
• Installing of a new playing surface, supervised by legendary White Sox groundskeeper Roger Bossard;
• Removing around 1,100 seats down the right-field line to create a second berm where fans can congregate;
• Bringing in the fence in right-center 18 feet, allowing for the bullpens to be moved there from foul territory behind first and third base;
• Adding a new gathering place, dubbed Rusty's Landing, on the concourse behind the center-field scoreboard with activities for kids and a bar area for adults;
• Adding a new gate in the right-field corner, allowing fans easier entry from the parking lots east of the stadium.
The changes didn't happen overnight.
"Three years ago, I started having long-term conversations with the city of Gary, putting together a project list," said Brian Lyter, president of RailCats parent company Salvi Sports Enterprises.
The overall theme, Lyter said, was "rethinking this entire outfield space. I see this area getting used much more than in the past."
The price tag for everything was around $1.35 million, which was covered by redevelopment and tax increment financing (TIF) district funding.
The updates will impact not only fans, but players as well. The Steel Yard has been known as a pitcher-friendly park since its opening, with its spacious outfield and winds that frequently blow in off Lake Michigan. But it's now noticeably more cozy in right-center, where the new wall in front of the bullpens could create some interesting caroms.
Does that change how Lubking will pitch this season?
"Not really," he said during a break in spring training. "As you can see, this is pretty normal at the Steel Yard: wind blowing in. And if anything, wind's blowing out to left. So right field has never really been a factor. But I think it's good because that's always been the deepest part of the park. ... So bringing it in, I think that gives us home-field advantage a little bit. ...
"I think it makes the ballpark a little more playable for hitters in right-center. I'm excited to see how that works out, also excited to see how this corner plays."
And everyone in the RailCats organization, from Lyter on down, is excited for baseball to be back after the pandemic break.