In the clubhouse and on the field, RailCats ready for a season of change

GARY — Fans who head to U.S. Steel Yard on Tuesday night for the RailCats' first game in more than 20 months will see an almost entirely new team.

The changes don't end there, either.

The only two players from spring training in 2019 still with the team are pitcher Trevor Lubking and outfielder Zach Welz.

The RailCats were one of six American Association teams to opt out of an abbreviated pandemic season last summer, and manager Greg Tagert took advantage of the break to hit the reset button on his roster.

"With the loss of the year, some players moved on with other things in their lives," said Tagert, who is entering his 16th season in Gary. "That gave us every reason from a team standpoint — if you were ever going to start from scratch, I guess this would be the time to do it."

Another reason to reshape the roster is the new look of U.S. Steel Yard, which since March 1 has undergone its most extensive renovation since opening in 2003.

Among the biggest changes: