Max Franklin entered almost midway through Tuesday's Midwest Collegiate League championship semifinal series opener against Southland, but he still made quite the impression.
Franklin twirled five scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and striking out eight to preserve the Oilmen's 12-7 win. NWI can clinch the series with a win Wednesday.
Starting pitcher Christian Howell was charged with seven earned runs on eight hits and four walks in four innings, and he did not record an out in the fifth before being removed.
Nate Montgomery punctuated a five-run seventh inning with a two-run home run. Montgomery also had a double, four RBIs and a run scored. Teammate Nick Figus was 2-for-6 with 2 run scored. Amir Wright was 3-for-6 with three runs and two RBIs. Jackson Dvorak was 3-for-6 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Jake Plastiak was 2-for-5 with an RBI.