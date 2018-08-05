Northwest Indiana Oilmen manager Adam Enright said the 2018 season, which ended with his team winning the Midwest Collegiate League championship against the DuPage County Hounds, was like a well-written sketch comedy .
Whether it was catcher Jake Perreira tackling pitcher Pedro Rodriguez after the final out Saturday at Oil City Stadium, players doing “the swim” by plugging their nose and waving their arms during the team picture with the MCL trophy or the dances to the dugout after an inning, the team had character.
Enright is used to having a few players be goofy on a team, but said this team as a whole didn't take itself too seriously.
“Everything that they did kind of pertained to baseball, and it wasn’t like, ‘Wow, they don’t know what they’re doing.’ They did it knowing and portraying that they understand baseball, but it was in a way that was satirical of what most baseball teams do,” Enright said. “It was actually kind of genius.”
The comedy didn’t just see it’s season finale on Saturday night, it also was Enright's final show after four successful seasons as the producer. Enright, a Munster grad, will move on to become the manager of the baseball program at Missouri Valley College.
The Oilmen said in a statement Sunday that they will begin a search for a new manager immediately.
Enright began his career with the Oilmen in 2012 when he joined as an assistant coach. He served in that role for three years before replacing Justin Huisman as the manager before the start of the 2015 season.
In his inaugural season, Enright led the Oilmen to a 26-19 record, but the team lost in the MCL semifinals to the Lexington Snipes.
Despite the success, Enright looks back and realizes he was a lot more emotional than he is today.
“Every day I wanted to get to the ballpark early and overdo it,” Enright said. “I overinvested in the time and emotion to the point where it was hurting our team. Now that I’m older, I’ve realized to work smarter not harder, because harder doesn’t always mean better, but smarter does.”
So, Enright approached the 2016 season differently, and it paid off.
The Oilmen went 30-23 and won the MCL championship series over DuPage County in three games, which marked the organization’s second championship after winning it in 2012.
In 2017, the Oilmen went to the postseason again and were defeated in the semifinals, but the team set a franchise record for wins in a single season with 35.
Now, with the 2018 MCL Championship secured, Enright leaves the franchise with the most career wins by a manager with 120.
“More than the win and the championship, just finishing it in a way that is positive for everybody,” Enright said. “When things are like this you have a lot more positive memories, and you leave on a good note where relationships are stronger after this is over.”
Perreira, who was the league's postseason MVP in both 2016 and 2018, contributed three RBIs to the team’s victory Saturday night and commended Enright for his success.
"He's had a great career here," Perreira said. "I'm glad he went out with a bang and I hope he does well at Missouri Valley."
The experience Enright had with the Oilmen is one he won’t soon forget, and he hopes it will help him with his next coaching job.
“It’s professionally helped me grow,” Enright said. “I’ve figured out how to manage a lot of moving parts both on the field and off the field. It’s given me a complete scope of what it is to be in charge of a baseball team rather than just coach a baseball team, which is going to be really valuable for my next adventure.”