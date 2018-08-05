Adam Enright will stop managing the Northwest Indiana Oilmen after the season to focus on being the Missouri Valley College baseball coach.

Northwest Indiana Oilmen catcher Jake Perreira isn't fazed by high-leverage situations. He wants to become a family nurse practitioner and save lives.

Oilmen pick up league awards

Northwest Indiana Oilmen catcher Nate Montgomery was named the Midwest Collegiate League's MVP, the league announced Sunday.

He hit .345 with a .436 on-base percentage and a .605 slugging percentage. Montgomery finished with seven homers, which tied the Oilmen's single-season record. He also drove in 28 runs and scored 36 runs in 32 games.

A senior-to-be at Division II Tusculum (Tennessee), Montgomery earned 60 percent of the MVP vote. No one else received more than 10 percent.

Montgomery was named to the all-league team at catcher. He was joined on the team by fellow Oilmen Zaid Walker (outfielder), Nick Figus (utility player) and Christian Howell (pitcher).

Oilmen catcher Jake Perreira was named the league's postseason MVP after reaching base in all four plate appearances in the decisive second game of the championship series Saturday. He finished the postseason with a batting average of .600 and an on-base percentage of .778.

He also won the league's postseason MVP honor in 2016 and is the only person in league history to win the award twice.