WHITING — When Adam Enright looks at the baseball program at Missouri Valley College, he sees a team brimming with potential.
Enright, a 2007 Munster grad and the fourth-year manager of the Northwest Indiana Oilmen, was named the Vikings' coach on June 12. As a result of his new job, Enright will be moving on after the Oilmen complete their 2018 season.
The Oilmen begin the Midwest Collegiate League playoffs Tuesday night when they play host to Southland in Whiting for the best-of-three semifinals series. The Oilmen are the third seed and Southland is the second seed.
"It's a 12-month, full-time contract," said Enright, whose wife Kimberly also landed a full-time job in the Missouri Valley College admissions office. "There's not going to be a lot of flexibility with the recruiting schedule and all the things we have to do in the summer to get prepared for the fall.
"It won't be feasible for me to come back to Northwest Indiana for the summer so I'm kinda the lame duck candidate here as the Oilmen manager."
Enright said it wasn't a tough decision because every manager or coach wants to move up the ranks. He had been the associate head coach at Trinity Christian in Palos Heights, Illinois, and prior to that, an assistant at Arkansas-Little Rock and Chicago State.
He has enjoyed a great deal of success as a coach. Trinity Christian advanced to the opening round of the NAIA national tournament in 2018.
The Oilmen won the 2016 league title, they have four straight winning seasons and set the franchise record for wins in a single season in 2017.
Enright has been involved with the Oilmen since the team's inaugural season in 2012. He was an assistant coach with the Oilmen from 2012-14.
"Everybody manages in a summer college league and goes through the grind and struggles of being an assistant coach at the college level to get a chance to run their own program," Enright said.
Missouri Valley College is located in Marshall, Missouri, about 90 minutes east of Kansas City. The Vikings, an NAIA program, compete in the Heart Of America Conference and offer 29 varsity sports, including eSports.
"Athletics is a huge part of what happens at Missouri Valley and that's what attracted me to the job," Enright said. "The community is really pro-athletics. They have the winningest football program in NAIA history, which a lot of people don't know.
"The baseball program needs just a little bit of retooling, a little bit of a philosophy change, and they can be right there with the other 11 sports they sent to NAIA (tournament) opening rounds."
Enright inherits a baseball team that finished 19-29 this past season.
"The ingredients are there to do very well," he said.
Enright replaced Justin Huisman as the Oilmen coach prior to the 2015 season and will leave the franchise as the leader in career wins.
"The people who make this go are the players," Enright said.
Current members of the Oilmen were not surprised Enright was hired as a head coach.
"I always liked him as a manager. He had personality and let us play our game," said Hunter Thorn, a Purdue Northwest catcher from Portage. "He was so easy to talk to. You could ask him any questions about baseball and he'd have a million things to say on certain topics. Take just one thing from him and it can help you on the field."
The Oilmen have a great parting gift in mind.
"It would be nice if we could get one more championship for him," Thorn said.