Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Max Franklin
Buy Now

Northwest Indiana Oilmen right-hander Max Franklin pitches against Croatia during the International Baseball Challenge on July 17 at Oil City Stadium in Whiting.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

The Northwest Indiana Oilmen's Max Franklin was named the Midwest Collegiate League Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

Franklin struck out a season-high 10 batters in six innings and helped the Oilmen defeat league-leading DuPage County 14-5 on July 23.

The right-hander allowed four hits, two walks and three earned runs. All three runs came on Matt Collins' home run.

Franklin (3-1) finished the regular season with 45 strikeouts, which tied him with Christian Howell for the team lead. They are tied for fourth in franchise history for strikeouts in a season.

The Oilmen play host to Southland at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in Whiting for the first game in their best-of-three semifinal series.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.