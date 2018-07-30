The Northwest Indiana Oilmen's Max Franklin was named the Midwest Collegiate League Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
Franklin struck out a season-high 10 batters in six innings and helped the Oilmen defeat league-leading DuPage County 14-5 on July 23.
The right-hander allowed four hits, two walks and three earned runs. All three runs came on Matt Collins' home run.
Franklin (3-1) finished the regular season with 45 strikeouts, which tied him with Christian Howell for the team lead. They are tied for fourth in franchise history for strikeouts in a season.
The Oilmen play host to Southland at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in Whiting for the first game in their best-of-three semifinal series.