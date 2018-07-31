Jake Perreira wants to treat the most vulnerable patients.
Each day he goes to work, he wants to save lives.
Perreira’s ambitions are not a secret. His professors in the University of Indianapolis nursing program know of his career goals.
During Perreira’s clinical at Franciscan Health Hospital in Indianapolis in November 2017, an instructor told him to stand against the wall of an obstetrics room and observe. A woman had a pulmonary embolism, which is when a blood clot blocks one of the arteries in the lungs, and gave birth to a baby with brain damage.
Perreira was in the room as they removed the newborn from life support.
It was the first time he had seen anyone die.
“That was a tough one to watch,” Perreira said.
Perreira was completing a special clinical on the neonatal intensive care unit. He saw babies who were born with heart defects and others who were born premature. Every baby he observed and helped treat was in danger of dying.
After his day ended at the hospital, he went to the batting cages inside the University of Indianapolis’ dome. Perreira is also a catcher on the Greyhounds baseball team.
He placed a ball on a tee. The right-handed hitting Perreira set up in his stance. He focused on having a smooth swing and relaxing. And then he swung.
Clap!
He repeated the process over and over and over.
Clap! Clap! Clap!
“I guess it’s kind of a comfort thing,” Perreira said of baseball. “I’ve been doing it for so long. It’s really all I’ve done.”
He added: “It’s all been something for me to fall back on.”
Perreira was leaning against the railing along the ramp leading to the first-base dugout in the Northwest Indiana Oilmen’s locker room at Oil City Stadium in Whiting as he discussed how he copes with death.
Teammates walked past. Lucky the Unicorn, one of the Oilmen’s mascots, stopped to give a fist bump. A staff member brought Perreira a copy of the newspaper with his picture in it.
The Oilmen were hosting the Joliet Generals in less than an hour and Perreira was starting in left field.
The Midwest Collegiate League game was over almost as soon as it started. Northwest Indiana scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to win 19-6 on July 25. Perreira finished 0 for 2, but he drew two walks and scored twice. With their 23rd victory of the season, the Oilmen clinched a playoff berth.
Third-seeded Northwest Indiana began the postseason Tuesday when second-seeded Southland traveled to Whiting for the best-of-three semifinal series. The two teams are scheduled to play again Wednesday at Oil City Stadium.
Perreira has been here before. He also played for the Oilmen in 2016. When Northwest Indiana’s starting catcher got hurt in the first game of the playoffs that year, Perreira replaced him and batted a team-best .438 in the postseason.
He collected two hits in the decisive third game of the championship series to help the Oilmen beat DuPage County 7-1 and Perreira was named the league’s postseason MVP after the game.
“I pretty much played my butt off,” said Perreira, who had a .200 batting average during the 2016 regular season.
His memories of going from unheralded player to hero in just five playoff games are ones to hold onto. They don’t need to be compartmentalized. Perreira has other memories, memories that bring his mother to tears, that he has embraced and made part of his persona. There are another set of memories his body won’t let him forget. And it’s a confluence of memories that help define and drive him.
•••
When he’s on the field or in the dugout, Perreira wears a pink sleeve over his right elbow. At first glance, it might be easy to miss. It extends just a few inches past the shirt he wears beneath his jersey.
He wears it in honor of his mom, Sheri, who has twice beaten breast cancer.
The first time his mom was diagnosed with the disease, Jake Perreira didn’t understand the magnitude of the situation. He was in middle school, and all he knew was that she had surgery and was off her feet for a couple weeks.
She had a mass in her right breast and when her medical team said there was a very good chance she would one day also have cancer in her left breast, so she opted for a double mastectomy.
For almost a decade things were, in her words, “great.” But shortly before her 10-year follow-up appointment last summer, she noticed a lump near her collarbone on her right side.
Sheri Perreira’s husband, Steve, and Jake Perreira accompanied her to the appointment. Her 10-year checkup was at the University of Chicago Medical Center and the lump was biopsied.
The Perreiras live about 45 miles south of Hyde Park in Grant Park, Illinois. Before they got home they received a phone call with the results: Sheri Perreira had cancer again.
Subsequent tests revealed the lump near her collarbone was breast cancer.
“They were like, ‘We don’t have an answer why the same breast cancer would come back 10 years (later) — lay in your body dormant,’” Steve Perreira said.
Sheri and Steve Perreira said her doctor told them she had seen a recurrence of the same breast cancer after a double mastectomy only one other time.
The cancer was in three lymph nodes.
“They said, ‘We are going to try to pound it as hard as we can,’” Jake Perreira said.
Sheri Perreira underwent six months of chemotherapy and eight months of radiation. Once a week, she went to the University of Chicago Medicine’s outpatient facility in Orland Park, Illinois, for treatment and every two weeks she returned to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Jake Perreira was home from college for the summer and accompanied her on many of those appointments.
“That was our thing,” Jake Perreira said.
They talked. They joked around. Sheri Perreira played games on her phone.
“He’s just one of the best,” Sheri Perreira said of her son through tears. “I love him dearly. He’s just been like a big rock to me while going through all this.”
Jake Perreira had nowhere else to be last summer, no games to play or practices to attend, because he was on crutches. Two weeks before his mom received her cancer diagnosis, he had undergone surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip.
Jake Perreira redshirted his first season at Indianapolis in 2016, but at the start of the 2017 season he was a contributor.
Indianapolis was ranked No. 22 in a Division II preseason poll and began its year with a weekend series at Coker (South Carolina) in mid February. Jake Perreira played in two of the three games and made one start. He went 4 for 5 with a double, two runs, four RBIs and two walks. And he tore his labrum, the soft tissue on the rim of the hip socket.
He tried to play through the pain. He said he didn’t want to tell his coach because he was starting. Yet, his mobility behind the plate decreased and he was swinging with just his arms.
He posted a .203 batting average in his remaining 26 games and had just three extra-base hits, all doubles.
The drop-off was noticed and the Greyhounds staff encouraged him to get an MRI, which revealed the tear.
He had surgery after the season. The labrum was sewn. All the cartilage in the hip joint was removed. Three holes were drilled in the hip socket to help grow scar tissue, which is intended to serve as cushioning in the joint. Three small, metal anchors were inserted to hold the torn labrum to the hip socket.
For Jake Perreira, the trips with his mom to Orland Park and Hyde Park provided a welcome opportunity to get out of the house. There was an added bonus: He received career advice from the medical professionals treating his mom.
For a couple years, he had debated if he wanted to become a nurse practitioner or a nurse anesthetist. Dr. Anne McCall, who was his mom’s radiation oncologist, recommended Jake Perreira attend graduate school and become a family nurse practitioner because there are more career options, he said. As a nurse anesthetist, he would be specializing in anesthesiology and working a lot in obstetrics.
Jake Perreira heeded her advice and plans to become a family nurse practitioner after he graduates from Indianapolis with his bachelor’s in nursing. He wants to one day specialize in acute care, which would entail working in an ICU or ER.
•••
On the underside of Jake Perreira’s right forearm are two small scars. They are reminders and remnants of the Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the 2018 college season.
Jake Perreira returned from surgery on his torn labrum in time to catch a couple innings and get a couple hits in the Greyhounds’ final game of the 2017 fall season.
At that point, it looked like Indianapolis wouldn’t have enough relief pitchers for 2018 so coach Gary Vaught and top assistant Al Ready asked Jake Perreira to add pitching to his catching responsibilities.
When he took the mound for the first time after two months of long toss, Jake Perreira’s fastball was clocked in the low 80s. The second time he threw on the mound, his velocity jumped to the mid 80s. On his final pitch he hit 86, and felt a pop in high right, throwing elbow.
The trainer thought Jake Perreira might have tweaked something in his forearm, but the swelling didn’t go down over the next two weeks. That led to an MRI, which revealed his ulnar collateral ligament had torn off the ulna bone in his forearm.
“Just knowing that it blew out, it was just mentally taxing after how much effort I put in to come back from my hip,” Jake Perreira said. “Hoping that I could help the team out, and then just being put right back in the same spot.”
He had surgery in December 2017 — just two months after he returned from hip surgery. During the procedure a healthy ligament was taken from his arm and used to replace the torn elbow ligament. Holes were again drilled into bone, and the healthy tendon was threaded through them and anchored.
His right arm was stuck at a 90-degree angle, but Jake Perreira said it beat the hip surgery when he couldn’t walk and had to use crutches any time he wanted to go somewhere.
Having gone through rehab for his hip just months earlier did have advantages, though.
“I kinda knew what I was getting myself into,” Jake Perreira said. “I knew it was going to be long hours, stretching and light weights to help strengthen the smaller muscles.”
When Jake Perreira joined the Oilmen this summer, he had not played in a meaningful game in over a year and due to the intervening surgeries he wasn’t able to swing a bat during much of that time. It showed when he was at the plate.
So, he went to work with Oilmen manager Adam Enright to find his swing.
They worked on hitting curveballs and sliders thrown by right-handed pitchers, pitches that break away from right-handed hitters, among other things. Jake Perreira’s front foot would land too early and he would turn. As a result, his bat wasn’t in the zone for very long. With his new approach, when his foot lands, his body continues moving forward a little bit toward the pitcher, enabling him to keep his bat in the zone longer when he swings.
“He’s been doing a really good job of that and he’s actually had some really good contact on offspeed pitches that he usually swings and misses at,” said Enright, who will be the head coach at Missouri Valley College starting in the fall.
To Enright, Jake Perreira’s eagerness to learn and get better is what summer baseball should be all about for college players.
“Summer ball is a time to get out of your bubble, explore some different ideas, see how some other people in other programs might view how they prepare to hit in a game, or how they do certain tasks, how they attack certain aspects of baseball — and to try those things,” Enright said. “Really kinda dive in and see if you can take a piece from here and a piece from there and kinda make it your own philosophy and your own way, kind of put together your identity as a baseball player.
“That’s what he’s really big into, is just talking through what is going through other guys’ and other coaches’ heads.”
At the start of the season, Jake Perreira was limited to playing designated hitter. He completed his rehab throwing program ahead of schedule, so he resumed catching less than a month into the season.
In his first game back as catcher, he was behind the plate for three innings in an 8-2 win against Crestwood on June 23. Jake Perreira appeared in seven games at catcher, and played 22 total.
While his batting average during the regular season was .260, he had a .439 on-base percentage thanks to drawing 14 walks and getting hit 10 times. He scored 16 runs, added 13 RBIs and hit one home run.
•••
On his left wrist, Jake Perreira wears a Lokai bracelet with opaque clear beads. It was a gift from his older sister, Daylynn.
The bracelet also has a white bead that contains water from Mount Everest and a black bead that holds mud from the Dead Sea, according to the company website.
“It’s supposed to mean your highest highs are always better than your lowest lows,” Jake Perreira said.
Jake Perreira lives out that slogan.
“I feel blessed,” he said.
He credited his mom for his positive mindset and pointed to her strength after she was diagnosed with cancer a second time.
“Her positivity really, I think that was probably the main driving force that kept me going through with the whole cancer situation,” Jake Perreira said. “The day they called her and said, ‘Hey, you’ve got Stage 3 cancer again,’ she said, ‘OK, I’ll see ya on Monday.’”
Sheri Perreira even laughed after she got the diagnosis, her son recalled. If she was scared, it was hard to tell.
Jake Perreira said that he didn’t go to church often while growing up, but he started to read the Bible when his mom was first diagnosed with cancer. His Christian faith remained a passing interest until he went to college and started going to church a little bit more often.
“It just kinda overtook me,” Jake Perreira said of his faith.
Soon he was reading Bible verses each night. And when he had hip surgery, he decided to read the King James Version of the Bible from cover to cover. At the moment he’s three-quarters of the way through the book of Psalms.
“I look at things a little differently,” as a result of reading the Bible, Jake Perreira said. “I think that’s kind of helped me out with my optimism.”
Jake Perreira’s summer job also helps keep things in perspective.
He works at Beecher Manor, a nursing home and rehabilitation center in Beecher, Illinois, as a certified nursing assistant from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. five days a week. He often arrived at the ballpark in his scrubs this season.
He cleans patients. He lifts patients. He passes out food trays. He said he does the work the nurses don’t want to do.
Enright was asked about Jake Perreira’s fortitude and he started to say that he doesn’t get rattled by going 0 for 4, but he couldn’t finish his thought.
He started to laugh mid-sentence because he recalled a conversation he had with Jake Perreira.
“He’s like, ‘I didn’t get peed or pooped on today, so it’s been a pretty good day,’” Enright said.
Enright called Jake Perreira one of the dads of the team and said his calm demeanor has been passed onto the younger Oilmen, some of whom haven’t played college baseball yet.
They aren’t the only people learning from Jake Perreira. Once a week, from late fall until the end of the college baseball season, he gives Austin Hear, a 14-year-old who lives in McCordsville, private lessons at the University of Indianapolis.
They have been working together for the last two years and have become close friends.
Hear texts Jake Perreira if he has a good game and vice versa, but that wasn’t enough. Hear’s dad, Bob, joked that his son was going through withdrawal.
Father and son drove three hours Saturday to see Jake Perreira play in the Oilmen’s regular-season finale at Crestwood.
“We wanted to see our buddy,” Austin Hear said.
Up to this point, Jake Perreira has worked with his protégé on what it takes to be a good defensive catcher. They’ve practiced blocking balls in the dirt, worked on good form when attempting to throw out a would-be base stealer and talked about how to call a game.
When Jake Perreira gets back to school, Bob Hear wants him to work with his son on the mental side of catching and baseball. He’s noticed that Jake Perreira can find the good in most any situation.
“I wish I could,” Austin Hear said.
Bob Hear added: “It’s all mindset. It really is. It’s all in how you look at things day to day and how you just kind of, your eye is on the prize, as I like to call it. He’s got a goal. He knows what that goal is. You just kind of keep working towards it and stay focused and don’t let things get you down.”