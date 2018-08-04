WHITING — The NWI Oilmen set up for a team picture with the Midwest Collegiate League trophy after defeating DuPage County 6-3 on Saturday night and all the players said to give the trophy to pitcher Christian Howell.
It was behind Howell’s performance which helped the Oilmen cap off their season as champions, going undefeated in postseason play.
It was a situation Howell found himself in two years ago against the same team. The Oilmen were up 1-0 in the 2016 MCL Championship Series and Howell got the start at Oil City Stadium to close out the series. Tied at three in the top of the eighth, the Hounds scored two runs to take the game 5-3. The Oilmen went on to take Game 3 and the championship, but the Game 2 loss left a bad taste in Howell’s mouth.
With the same opportunity Saturday, Howell said he didn’t feel too good starting out the game, and his pitching reflected it.
The second batter he faced singled and the next one walked. Then, Howell threw a wild pitch, which led to runners on first and third. Manager Adam Enright took an early trip to the mound with two outs.
The next hitter grounded to end the inning, and Howell greatly improved his performance.
“I was a little stiff, but it was really hot out and I got loose quick,” Howell said. “After the first inning, I kind of settled in nicely.”
Howell went on to retire nine-straight batters, with two one-two-three innings in the second and third, as the Oilmen jumped out a 3-0 lead.
As the offense put on three more insurance runs, Howell continued to keep Hound batters off base.
“I had a little bit of (velocity) on the sinker, so that set them off and they had trouble handling that,” Howell said. “And then my slider came in and that’s my wipeout pitch, so that’s where all the strikeouts came from.”
Howell finished the night with 10 strikeouts.
It looked as if he was going to pitch all nine innings and go for the shutout, but he once again dealt with issues in the eighth inning.
DuPage County’s Wyell Woods reached on a wild-blown ball that eluded the outfield. The next hitter, Kyle Kane, doubled to right field and scored Woods.
Danny Gleaves laid down a bunt and Howell threw it out of the reach of first baseman Nate Mongomery and another run scored. Then, a single followed and the Oilmen lead was cut in half, 6-3.
Enright took to the mound again, but it wasn’t to pull Howell. He simply said, “The inning is yours.”
Howell picked up his 10th strikeout next and induced a popout to end the inning.
Howell credited catcher Jake Perreira for helping him through the struggles. Perreira, who had two hits and three RBIs said Howell’s a high-tempo guy, so he just tries to slow him down a little bit. He also said Howell’s easy to work with because he never shakes Perreira off.
“I try to never let it get into my head,” Howell said. “Jake’s my biggest focus when that happens. He gives me a lot of feedback and tells me what I need to work on. I appreciate him a lot and he’s a fantastic catcher.”
Enright said it couldn’t have been written any better for Howell to come out and be as dominate as he was.
Not only was this the end of Howell’s 2018 season, but it marks the end of his four-year Oilmen career. He leads the Oilmen all-time in innings pitched and career wins, and leaves Oil City as a two-time champion.
“The first (championship) was good but this is a little bitter-sweet,” Howell said. “It’s my last one. I’m pretty happy. It doesn’t get much better than this.”