Pedro Rodriguez picked up a six-out save Friday, helping the NWI Oilmen hang on for a 9-8 victory over DuPage County in the Midwest Collegiate League Championship Series.
The Oilmen, who came from behind twice, host the Hounds at 5 p.m. Saturday with a chance to win their title.
Jake Plastiak led the offense with four hits, including a solo home rur, four runs scored and two RBIs. Jackson Dvorak added three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Jake Perreira had two hits, including a double, and an RBI.