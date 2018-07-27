The Midwest Collegiate League announced that the Northwest Indiana Oilmen will host a first-round playoff series at Oil City Stadium, beginning on Tuesday night.
The Oilmen and Southland Vikings are locked into finishing second and third in the MCL standings, meaning they will face off in a best-of-three first round series. All three games in the series will be played at Oil City Stadium. After the series opener on Tuesday, the two teams will go at it again on Wednesday in Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 will take place on Thursday. All three contests begin at 7:10 p.m.
All seats for the MCL first-round series will be sold for only $5. Tickets are available now on NWIOilmen.com.
The team that finishes second in the MCL regular season standings will bat second in Games 1 and 3, while the team that finishes third will bat second in Game 2.