Northwest Indiana Oilmen eye July start for season

While much of the sports world remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Northwest Indiana Oilmen and the rest of the Midwest Collegiate League are preparing to resume play by July 1.
That's the target date envisioned by Don Popravak, who owns the Oilmen and three more of the MCL's six franchises, and serves as commissioner of the summer college league.
The MCL announced on April 29 the start of the season — originally set for late May — would be delayed indefinitely. Since then, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced a reopening plan for the state that would lift the cap on public gatherings around July 4.
That opens the door for Popravak to start planning for games at Whiting's Oil City Stadium. But it offered no clarity for the league's other five teams, which are all based in Illinois. With Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's own reopening plan on a much longer timeline than Indiana's, Popravak decided it was time to get creative.
"What we'll probably do is move all the games to Northwest Indiana," said Popravak, who said he's been in talks to use other venues in addition to Oil City Stadium.
Four of the MCL's five Illinois members are based in the Chicago area: Popravak's Crestwood Panthers, Joliet Generals and Southland Vikings, along with the DuPage County Hounds. The other club is the downstate Bloomington Bobcats, whose owner is on board with playing every game in Northwest Indiana if necessary, according to Popravak.
New venues aren't the only changes Popravak expects as a result of the pandemic.
"I have allowed each team to carry bigger rosters because pitching is going to be the big thing," he said. "These college players haven't played ball save for a few games in February or March."
Popravak expects all teams will practice "at least a couple weeks" to get back into game shape.
That's even more important as he sees a compressed schedule to play as many games as possible over a seven-week span stretching into August.
The plan is to play those games before paying customers, at least at Oil City Stadium. How that will work is part of an ongoing conversation between Popravak and Whiting city officials.
It's possible early games may have limited attendance as the Oilmen and the city, which manages concessions, sort out the logistics.
But Popravak is optimistic the MCL won't have to follow the lead of some other collegiate leagues that already have pulled the plug on the 2020 season.
"I feel we're safe starting July 1," he said.
