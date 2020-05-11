Northwest Indiana Oilmen eye July start for season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While much of the sports world remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Northwest Indiana Oilmen and the rest of the Midwest Collegiate League are preparing to resume play by July 1.

That's the target date envisioned by Don Popravak, who owns the Oilmen and three more of the MCL's six franchises, and serves as commissioner of the summer college league.

The MCL announced on April 29 the start of the season — originally set for late May — would be delayed indefinitely. Since then, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced a reopening plan for the state that would lift the cap on public gatherings around July 4.

That opens the door for Popravak to start planning for games at Whiting's Oil City Stadium. But it offered no clarity for the league's other five teams, which are all based in Illinois. With Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's own reopening plan on a much longer timeline than Indiana's, Popravak decided it was time to get creative.

"What we'll probably do is move all the games to Northwest Indiana," said Popravak, who said he's been in talks to use other venues in addition to Oil City Stadium.