WHITING — Derek Lasky has always dreamed of playing Major League Baseball.
Since he first picked up a baseball, he’s envisioned himself throwing no-hitters and recording the all-but-impossible perfect game in the big leagues. However, as the 2017 Valparaiso High School graduate and Northwest Indiana Oilmen pitcher continues his career, he’s become more realistic.
“Baseball has allowed me to meet a lot of incredible people and experience a lot of amazing things that are just building me into the person I’m supposed to be one day,” Lasky said. “I don’t know how long this ride will be. It could go on until I’m 35 or 25 or until next year. I just take it in one day at a time.”
The 20-year-old still gives baseball his best effort and is working on his changeup with the Oilmen before returning for his junior season at the University of Indianapolis. He’s also spent a part of his summer building his professional resumé in hopes of one day working in the front office of a MLB franchise.
Lasky said he searched the internet endlessly for any sports and business related internships and after reeling in a few offers, he decided to intern at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He didn’t have a background in racing and had never attended an Indy 500 before, which from his perspective meant that it would be the perfect chance for him to get out of his comfort zone.
The main goal of Lasky’s internship was to learn how to run a “large-scale sporting event.” The Indy 500 is considered to be one of the largest single-day sporting events in the world according to CNN — seating over 300,000 attendees this past year — and he called it an unforgettable experience.
Brad Sexton was Lasky’s team leader throughout his time at IMS and said Lasky's days were mostly spent carrying out hands-on tasks like checking credentials and directing parking. However, Sexton believes that Lasky gained invaluable knowledge by working closely with patrons and is confident that his zeal and positive attitude will pay dividends wherever his next opportunity arises.
“Derek would do whatever we needed him to do in that day, regardless of if it was the most fun job or not,” Sexton said. “He was always ready to take on whatever we had for him, and he always had a really great energy level and was always on time. He was honestly a really great asset to the team.”
Sexton added that Lasky’s internship, which lasted from May 10 to May 26, included a lot of long hours, but Lasky said he welcomed the challenge
Lasky plans to begin a new challenge soon. He has been in contact with a member of the Texas Rangers’ data analytics team and the Rangers employee recommended Lasky conduct a baseball-related independent case study to boost his resume. Lasky said he hopes to start learning a coding software next week so he can complete the case study, which is not connected with the Rangers, within the next month.
He messaged roughly 150 MLB executives on Linkedin just for one to respond and that’s all he needed.
“We’re all just one injury away (from our career ending), really,” said Lasky, who double majors in marketing and finance. “So I’m always reaching out to business professionals because connections and meeting people are the biggest thing. I’m always trying to expand my resumé.”
After graduating from Valparaiso, Lasky played one season at Indiana Wesleyan before transferring to UIndy. His goal was to play for the Greyhounds right away, but he had to prove himself at the NAIA level before UIndy would take a chance. In his first campaign with the NCAA Division II Greyhounds, Lasky appeared in 11 games, including five starts, and logged 26 innings. He also notched 27 strikeouts and 19 walks with a 4.85 ERA.
“The quote that I always use to remind myself is, ‘Man plans, God laughs,’” Lasky said about his college journey. “I had plans, and I told myself, ‘Don’t get too attached to them.’ Because all of this is about how you react to it rather than what actually happens.”
Oilmen manager Kevin Tyrrell said Lasky’s unflappable demeanor has helped him immensely since joining the team and has made his job a lot easier. He thinks that Lasky’s willingness to try new things and fail is a big reason why he will ultimately succeed on and off of the field.
So far this summer, Lasky has appeared in three games for the Oilmen. He’s recorded 10 strikeouts and eight walks. He has also given up 13 hits and 10 earned runs in nine innings. Tyrrell acknowledged that Lasky has had his ups and down but said that some of his struggles are due to him working on his changeup in order to complement his slurve and fastball.
“He has the faith and the trust in his own abilities to say, ‘I’m going to figure this out or at least give this my hardest try to get it figured out,’” Tyrrell said. “That’s pretty special. You don’t get that very often at any level. It’s just not a human trait most people have.”
Lasky said he’ll most likely make one or two more starts before July, and then he’ll decide with his family and the UIndy coaching staff if he will continue to pitch with the Oilmen this summer. He wants to continue becoming a more well-rounded pitcher but also has to consider what’s best for his health.