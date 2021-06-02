NWI Oilmen ready to return to normalcy for 10th season

WHITING — The Northwest Indiana Oilmen are back for a 10th season, and so is a sense of normalcy.

The Oilmen open play at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday on the road against the Southland Vikings at Dowling Park in Hammond. Their home opener at Oil City Stadium is at 7:10 p.m. June 8 against the Crestwood Panthers.

NWI managed to play on during the pandemic last summer, but it was anything but business as usual. Crowds at 1,100-seat Oil City Stadium initially were capped at 250, the season started a month later than normal and the typical 50-game schedule was trimmed to 35.

Little wonder Don Popravak is breathing a sigh of relief this year.

"It's back to operations as normal," said Popravak, who owns the Oilmen and four of the other five Midwest Collegiate League franchises as well as serving as the MCL commissioner. "We're trying to recapture our fan base. I think there's demand out there."

There is no capacity limit at Oil City Stadium this summer. "If the Indy 500 can have 135,000 (fans), we can certainly accommodate a thousand," Popravak said.

With neighboring states in various stages of lockdown a year ago, the Oilmen were in some ways the only game in town.