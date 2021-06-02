NWI Oilmen ready to return to normalcy for 10th season

WHITING — The Northwest Indiana Oilmen are back for a 10th season, and so is a sense of normalcy.
The Oilmen open play at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday on the road against the Southland Vikings at Dowling Park in Hammond. Their home opener at Oil City Stadium is at 7:10 p.m. June 8 against the Crestwood Panthers.
NWI managed to play on during the pandemic last summer, but it was anything but business as usual. Crowds at 1,100-seat Oil City Stadium initially were capped at 250, the season started a month later than normal and the typical 50-game schedule was trimmed to 35.
Little wonder Don Popravak is breathing a sigh of relief this year.
"It's back to operations as normal," said Popravak, who owns the Oilmen and four of the other five Midwest Collegiate League franchises as well as serving as the MCL commissioner. "We're trying to recapture our fan base. I think there's demand out there."
There is no capacity limit at Oil City Stadium this summer. "If the Indy 500 can have 135,000 (fans), we can certainly accommodate a thousand," Popravak said.
With neighboring states in various stages of lockdown a year ago, the Oilmen were in some ways the only game in town.
"I had people driving down from Michigan to see a live baseball game," Popravak said. "We made the best of the situation."
Playing a longer schedule in front of a full complement of fans isn't the only sign the pandemic is easing. The Oilmen are bringing back their youth baseball camps, beginning on June 7. There will be five of the three-hour sessions, which allow kids to learn the game from Oilmen coaches and players, at no cost. More information is available at nwioilmen.com/kids-zone.
"It's always a fun part of what we do," Popravak said of the camps.
While some things will look more like they were pre-pandemic, other changes are in store for 2021. The Oilmen have a new manager for the third straight season in TJ Marik, an assistant on former NWI manager Adam Enright's staff at Missouri Valley College.
"I'm very impressed with his ability to recruit," Popravak said. "His contacts in college baseball are immense."
The MCL remains at six teams, but the DuPage County Hounds are taking a one-year hiatus because of uncertainty about field availability. Replacing them will be the Chicago American Giants, the only team not owned by Popravak.
With this year's realignment and contraction of Minor League Baseball, Popravak sees an opportunity for the MCL to grow. He expects the Hounds and another team to be determined to boost league membership to eight in 2022.
"Our ultimate goal is to get to 10 franchises," Popravak said. "There's enough talent here between the Region and the Chicago market."