After winning the Midwest Collegiate League Pitcher of the Week award twice in the first three weeks of the season, Jack Guzek was shut down by his coaches at Iowa and he is no longer with the Northwest Indiana Oilmen, according to Brandon Vickrey, the Oilmen’s director of communications.
Guzek started three games and totaled 17 innings, pitching at least into the sixth inning each time. He logged 26 strikeouts against six walks, surrendered 15 hits and recorded a 3.18 ERA.
He cruised to victory in two of his outings. He struck out nine, walked one and gave up three hits over 5.2 innings in his debut, a 6-0 win at Crestwood on May 31. In his third and final start, he struck out 11 — including the first eight batters who stepped into the box against him — walked two, gave up six hits and allowed a run that was earned over 6 innings in an 18-10 home win against Bloomington on June 12.
He won a weekly award after both starts.
Guzek was on the Indiana State baseball team as a freshman in 2018, but he sat out the year while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He transferred to Gulf Coast State College, a Division I junior college in Florida, for the 2019 season and struggled: While Guzek struck out 41 batters in 41.2 innings, he also allowed 55 hits — including six home runs — and finished with a 7.34 ERA.
Guzek, who played his high school baseball at Chicago’s Brother Rice, is transferring to Iowa for the 2020 season.
Vickrey said the Hawkeyes coaches wanted to be careful with Guzek’s right arm and had him report early to school in Iowa City.