The Northwest Indiana Oilmen announced 18 players, many of whom have strong ties to the Region, who will be part of their upcoming season in a statement Friday.
The players include Oakland outfielder Clay Thompson (Andrean), Ball State outfielder Nick Fushi (Andrean), Saint Xavier first baseman and outfielder Joe Rycerz (Andrean), Purdue Northwest third baseman Hunter Ryan (Hebron), Wabash Valley pitcher Chris Torres (Chesterton), incoming Northern Kentucky freshman catcher Mason Diaz (Wheeler), Northern Illinois infielder Malik Peters (Calumet City, Mount Carmel), incoming South Suburban freshman catcher Gabe Pulido (Griffith) and South Suburban pitcher Patrick Doran.
Brandon Petkoff is the leading returning player. The utility player from Texas A&M Corpus Christi hit .311 on last season's Midwest Collegiate League championship team. Illinois-Chicago first baseman and outfielder Tommy Farrell has played for the Oilmen the last two seasons. Prairie View A&M pitcher Tyler Laux returns to the Oilmen after throwing 20 innings in 2017.
Other Oilmen additions include RPI infielder Joe Curci, Saint Leo first baseman outfielder Frank Napleton, incoming Notre Dame freshman outfielder Jack Brannigan, incoming Kirkwood CC freshman pitcher Brandon Laux, Carson-Newman pitcher Nate DeLoian and IU Southeast catcher Ben Berenda.