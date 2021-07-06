Oilmen bounce back behind combined no-hitter, Jacob Ferry's 5 RBIs and near-cycle

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Ferry's 5 RBIs, no-hitter lead Oilmen: Jacob Ferry (Morehead State/Aurora, Illinois) fell a single shy of the cycle, driving in five runs in the Northwest Indiana Oilmen's 14-0 win over the MCL Minutemen on Tuesday. Nick Miketinac (Butler/Lake Central) threw five no-hit innings, striking out seven and permitting four walks to start a combined no-hitter that Nick Lorenz (IU-South Bend/LaPorte) and Nick Torres (Missouri-St. Louis/Homer Glenn, Illinois) finished off. AJ Wright (Northwood/Griffith) went 4 for 6 with four runs scored in the victory, which follows a 5-2 loss Monday that snapped an eight-game winning streak. Fellow outfielder Zamaurion Hatcher (Michigan/Chicago) went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and 2 RBIs.
PRO BASKETBALL
Nichols off sideline duties: ESPN has replaced Rachel Nichols as its sideline reporter for the NBA Finals following a report detailing critical comments she made about Black colleague Maria Taylor. The network announced Tuesday that Malika Andrews would handle that role for the series between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. Nichols, who is white, has been the sideline reporter for its top national games this season and for last year's NBA Finals. But the switch was made after The New York Times reported Sunday on her comments last year, when she learned Taylor would lead the network's studio show instead of her during the league's restart at Walt Disney World. In a phone conversation that was accidentally recorded and the Times obtained, Nichols said: “I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball. If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.” The Times' report said the show's crew was angry with Nichols, who apologized Monday while hosting “The Jump.” Nichols will continue to host that daily weekday basketball show onsite during the finals. Taylor will again host the NBA Finals pregame and halftime shows, though the New York Post reported that her contract ends later this month and she had rejected an extension.
OLYMPICS
Springsteen's daughter makes equestrian team: The daughter of rock icon Bruce Springsteen and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa has been selected as one of four riders on the U.S. jumping team that will compete at the Tokyo Olympics. U.S. Equestrian announced Monday that Jessica Springsteen would be making her Olympic debut. The 29-year-old has said being selected would fulfill a lifelong dream. Springsteen will team with Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward when the equestrian competition begins Aug. 3. The team will be led by chef d’equipe Robert Ridland and Lizzy Chesson.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Curry returning to Gophers: Minnesota forward Eric Curry has decided to return for a sixth season in the program, the team announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-9 Curry was planning to serve as a graduate assistant under new coach Ben Johnson, but he changed his mind and exercised his option under the NCAA's pandemic guidelines to play an additional year. The Gophers said Curry would switch his jersey from No. 24 to No. 1. Curry, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, was forced to miss both the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons with knee injuries. In 78 career games, he has averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 18.2 minutes. Curry played in all 29 games in the 2020-21 season.